FBI Clears Michael Flynn Over Phony Russian Relationship Claims

The FBI has concluded that Michael Flynn did not have any secret relationship with Russia and has cleared the retired Lt. General of any wrongdoing.

According to a U.S. intelligence official speaking with NPR, after reviewing the transcripts, FBI agents found that Michael Flynn’s forced resignation could only have been orchestrated from Obama insiders operating within the White House.

Libertywritersnews.com reports:

After reviewing the transcripts, the FBI found NO WRONG DOING!!

“The FBI reviewed intercepts of communications between the Russian ambassador to the United States and retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn — national security adviser to then-President-elect Trump — but has not found any evidence of wrongdoing or illicit ties to the Russian government, U.S. officials said.”

Another current U.S Intelligence official agreed with the FBI and told NPR ,

“there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the transcripts of of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak,

The official also said there was “absolutely nothing” in the transcripts that suggests Flynn was acting under instructions “or that the trail leads higher.”

“I don’t think [Flynn] knew he was doing anything wrong,” the official said. “Flynn talked about sanctions, but no specific promises were made. Flynn was speaking more in general ‘maybe we’ll take a look at this going forward’ terms.”

So why aren’t we listening to the officials who actually HEARD the calls?

Don’t be fooled, this isn’t about Flynn discussing sanctions or anything else with Russia for that matter. This is about delegitimizing a president.

There is a reason why Democrats are still determined to investigate Flynn even though he has already resigned. They are using this as a way to prove that Trump was “in with Russia” and therefore an illegitimate president.

Democrats will stop at nothing to get Trump out of the White House. They don’t care how many lives they have to ruin.