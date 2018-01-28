FBI Confirm Multiple Shooters Present In Other Rooms At Mandalay Bay

The FBI have confirmed that other shooters may have been present in other rooms at the Mandalay Bay on the night of the October 1st massacre.

Two agents were captured on film working inside room 32-132 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on 1st October, making the room into crime scene shortly after Stephen Paddock was shot dead in room 134.

Intellihub.com reports: It is currently unknown what two FBI agents were doing inside room 32-132 when the crime scene reportedly only encompasses rooms 32-134, 32-135, and the hallway but one can only speculate.

Were the agents already set up inside the room before the shooting?

This is a possibility. Sources close to Intellihub have divulged that the FBI was present on the 32nd-floor prior to the shooting but such information has not yet been independently confirmed by Intellihub as of yet.

Was room the room occupied at the time of the shooting and if so was the occupant or occupants struck by gunfire? These are all important questions to ask.

In the next image, you can clearly see that the FBI is inside. What are they doing?

All of this was proven by the “WAPTEK” YouTube channel on Jan. 20, 2017, when the channel’s operator offered up all of the details in a bombshell 13-minute piece.