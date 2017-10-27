An FBI whistleblower who threatened to expose the Uranium One bribery scandal involving the Clinton Foundation was threatened by Obama with jail if he dared go public.

According to the FBI informant’s lawyer, Victoria Toensing, her client was told that his liberty would be forsaken by the Obama administration if he didn’t drop a lawsuit against the government.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The FBI informant was threatened and intimidated by Loretta Lynch’s goons during the 2016 presidential election.

As previously reported, Sara Carter of Circa News spoke to the FBI informant’s lawyer Victoria Toensing.

According to Circa News, the FBI informant wanted to testify to Congress about pertinent information that the Russian’s were attempting to gain access to former President Bill Clinton and his wife, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to influence the Obama administration’s decision on the purchase of Uranium One, Toensing said.

Toensing said her client “is not only afraid of the Russian people, but he is afraid of the US government because of the threats the Obama administration made against him.”

Now this…

Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller reported:

Victoria Toensing, the lawyer for the informant, told The Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese that Obama Justice Department lawyers told her client that “his reputation and liberty [was] in jeopardy” if he did not drop a lawsuit against the government.

[…]“The Russians have threatened him, and up until just last night the U.S. government has threatened him,” Toensing told Coglianese during an interview on WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall.”

“He was told that if he didn’t dismiss the case his reputation and liberty were in jeopardy.”

The DOJ lifted the informant’s gag order Wednesday evening which means he will be able to testify to Congress.

It seems like Loretta Lynch was busy during the 2016 presidential election making sure all of the skeletons stayed in the closet so her Queen Hillary would win the presidential election.

Loretta Lynch also forced James Comey to call Hillary Clinton’s FBI investigation a “matter” rather than a criminal investigation.

The only people obstructing justice were Obama, Hillary, Lynch and the rest of the Deep State Dems.

Hopefully this FBI informant has the best security money can buy. God bless him.