FBI Wipes Phones And Laptops Of Las Vegas Shooting Eyewitnesses

Workers at the Route 91 music festival, during which Stephen Paddock allegedly killed 59 people and injured hundreds more, have been given their phones and laptops back by the FBI, only to find that all evidence – including photos, videos and messages – has been carefully deleted.

According to an eyewitness who posted on Facebook earlier today:

“A bunch of people that worked the Route 91 said they got their cell phones back today. They all said that all their phones are completely wiped clean! All messages and info from that weekend are completely gone. Anyone else experience this?”

“A few different people who were vendors there are all saying the same thing,” the woman later confirms.

A Route 91 manager also confirms that the FBI deleted his laptop, commenting, “Of course. It’s an active federal crime scene. They can wipe it clean. I was the beverage manager for the entire event. My laptop is wiped clean.”

Infowars reports: Infowars was separately contacted by another individual who told us the same story. Both individuals asked that their names not be revealed.

The fact that all the information relating to the massacre has been deleted is sure to prompt further claims of a cover-up.

While some assert that the feds wiping data is a routine part of their investigation procedure, if authorities want to stop the many conspiracy theories circulating about the attack, they’re not doing a very good job of it.

As Ann Coulter notes, the media’s treatment of the story and the constantly changing official narrative is only serving to make people more suspicious.

“I don’t know what happened — and, apparently, neither do the cops — but it’s kind of odd that we keep being told things that aren’t true about the Las Vegas massacre, from the basic timeline to this weird insistence that Paddock made a good living at gambling,” writes Coulter.

She points to many questions that remain unanswered about the attack, including why Paddock checked in to the hotel days earlier than authorities first said he did, why he was wearing gloves if he planned to commit suicide and why Paddock chose to “unload 200 rounds into the hallway at a security guard who was checking on someone else’s room before beginning his massacre.”