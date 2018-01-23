Text Messages Reveal FBI Knew Hillary Would Not Be Charged Before She Was Interviewed

The FBI has released 400 pages of text messages that expose how the bureau planned to exonerate Hillary Clinton before she was interviewed as part of the email investigation in 2016.

Messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page shows that the FBI had no intention to charge Clinton for any of her crimes, before her July 4th interview with former FBI director James Comey.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: As TGP’s Josh Caplan reported earlier today the text exchange between Strzok and Page shows Loretta Lynch knew former FBI Director James Comey was not going to charge Hillary Clinton for her crimes.

Newly turned over text messages suggest AG Lynch somehow already knew FBI would recommend no charges vs. Hillary Clinton when Lynch announced she would accept any FBI recommendation. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) January 21, 2018

Strzok and Page also knew charges would not be filed even before Hillary Clinton was interviewed by James Comey on July 4th weekend in

They all knew Crooked Hillary would walk before her interview with Comey!

FOX News reported:

The Justice Department has given various congressional committees nearly 400 pages of additional text messages between two FBI officials who were removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

One of the newly discovered messages, lawmakers said, appeared to indicate that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page knew that charges would not be filed against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a result of the investigation into her email server — before Clinton was interviewed by the bureau.

Strzok and Page were pulled off the probe last summer after it emerged that some of their messages to each other included anti-Trump content. Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, was reassigned to the Bureau’s human resources division after the discovery of the exchanges with Page, with whom he was having an affair.

According to a Saturday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray from Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, the Justice Department provided 384 pages of messages to lawmakers on Friday. However, Johnson noted that additional texts sent between Dec. 14, 2016 and May 17 of last year were not preserved by the FBI’s system.