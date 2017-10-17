Feds Raid Home Of Jesus Campos’ Handler

Jesus Campos’ union handler and spokesman David Hickey has had his home raided by federal agents on charges of corruption and racketeering.

Hickey was in Las Vegas last week serving as Campos’ official spokesman before the security guard mysteriously vanished. Nobody has seen from Campos publicly in over a week, including Hickey himself.

Truepundit.com reports: Federal agents raided Hickey’s home in Troy, Michigan and seized evidence as part of a corruption and racketeering probe, according to federal records. Hickey was suspected of stealing money from union members employed by a NASA space center and nuclear power facilities. Federal agents also raided the union’s headquarters in Roseville, Michigan. Both raids were in 2012.

Among the items seized from Hickey’s home were crates of new and unopened magic trick kits. Hickey, in addition to being a union boss and Campos’ handler, is also a magician. (This is not a joke).

The revelation that Hickey is also a magician immediately raises a legitimate question: Did the union boss help Campos disappear?

Hickey did not return requests for comment. We sent a reporter to Campos’ home in Las Vegas as well for comment. An armed security guard refused our reporter access to Campos’ house.

No charges have been filed against Hickey.

But charges have been filed against Hickey’s union underbosses. Many charges.

In Oct. 2016, Hickey’s predecessor union president Devon Madray plead guilty to embezzling funds from Campos’ union. She was fired and sentenced in federal court.

Other criminal action against Hickey’s union include: