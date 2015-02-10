Feminist: I Aborted My Baby Because It Was A Boy

A woman named Lana who calls herself a ‘feminist’ has sparked universal condemnation online recently after posting on a blog that she had aborted her baby boy due to the fact that it was male, saying she “couldn’t bring another monster into the world”.

Her views on men are so extreme she wrote of her turmoil upon contemplating raising the baby boy:

‘I couldn’t bring another monster into the world. We already have enough enemies as it is. It didn’t matter that I would be raising a son, he would still come into contact with boys, men, perhaps even the suit jockey who would inevitably twist his carefully constructed upbringing with their kindness. He would think “These men aren’t so bad, why would mom say that they are holding me down?”’

She opted for an abortion, saying, “My body’s betrayal was no more, I was free, and for the first time since the airplane incident, I felt strong. I had done something positive, something that would actually make a difference, something good, even though as I would find out, many others wouldn’t see it that way.”

She concluded, “If the curse returns, I would do the exact same thing all over again.”

The blog this was posted on, injusticestories.com, received such a huge negative response to Lana’s story that she was forced to respond to the overwhelming criticism she had received.

One user commented, “Feminists who take it this far are wackos though, and shouldn’t be considered feminists. Think of them in the same way you think about terrorists who claim to be Muslims. They’re an outside, evil, radical, and ultimately self-destructive section of what is otherwise a wonderful religion. “

Lana responded to her critics by posting another blog on the website, saying:

“The thing that I hope everyone takes away from all of this is that I own the reasons why I chose to have an abortion. Most of you reading probably have no idea what it is like to go through the process of debating whether or not to abort a pregnancy, let alone the actual experience of it.

To me, the experience was liberating, the emotions I felt when deciding what I should do, and after learning my fetus was male was something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. Coming out of it a liberated woman though was more than worth it. If I had to do it all over again, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

