Uni Study Debunks Feminists: Women Most Attracted To ‘Toxic Masculinity’

The vast majority of women are attracted to confident, muscular, “real men” comfortable with their masculinity, according to a new university study which debunks third-wave feminism and its war on testosterone and traditional masculinity.

Researchers at Coventry and Aberystwyth universities in the United Kingdom analyzed the rankings of men whose photos were uploaded to TubeCrush, a British hot-or-not-type site, and found that “macho men, particularly ones in suits, still reign supreme on the totem pole of sexual attraction.”

“Popular images also often made sure to focus on a man’s biceps, pectorals, and chest, particularly if he was muscular in those areas,” the study concluded. “Many accompanying comments also emphasized a man’s physique and supposed sexual prowess, the researchers note.”

Kit Daniels reports: The study lends credibility to the belief that men and women are “hardwired” through evolutionary biology to be attracted to certain traits of the opposite sex, traits that were developed during the hunting-gathering days of human tribes in which survival of the species depended on strong genetics.

Women in particular are naturally attracted to physically active, risk-taking men because their potential children would adapt better to the environment with the alpha male’s stronger, more attractive genes compared to those of, say, a low testosterone “soy boy.”

That’s why women chase after the “good gene” bad boys while “friend-zoning” the “nice guys” who do everything third-wave feminists say but still can’t attract women.

And, generally speaking, the only time a “nice guy” finally gets a girl is when she starts to prioritize the security and provisioning of a “good dad” – aka a Zuckerberg-lookalike with an engineering degree – over the “good gene” alpha male who refuses to wed a woman he easily picked up during her “finding myself” trip to Jamaica.

In other words, a couple of decades of feminism, which is already fading in popularity, can’t override thousands of years of evolutionary biology telling women to chase after the very “toxic masculinity” demonized by feminists.

Thus it should be no surprise then that the feminist war against basic biology has resulted in a distorted dating market in which roughly the top 20% of men attract the majority of women because other 80% of males are too influenced by the false prophets of feminism to turn women on.

Of course, that’s not to downplay the growing narcissism of Instagram-addicted young women who overvalue themselves due to the dopamine hits they get from sexually frustrated “beta orbiters” who “like” their social media pictures and posts, leading to a tenfold increase of attention these girls would otherwise never receive in real life.

But it’s fake attention, an illusion created by smartphones and social media which are making men and women more disconnected than ever when combined with the “us vs. them” mentality of third-wave feminism.

“The first step is to unlearn what feminized conditioning has taught you to the point of it becoming an ego-investment in your personality,” wrote Rollo Tomassi in his book The Rational Male. “You need to become impervious to convenient accusations of ‘misogyny’ or 1950′s caveman thinking whenever you assert yourself.”

“The truly positive, masculine man sets himself apart from the Matrix in spite of a world set against him – this unconscious meta-acknowledgment is what makes a woman (and other men) attracted to you as a vibrant, responsible, but firmly confident masculine man.”

“You have to genuinely live it to set an example of it.”