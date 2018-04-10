Fox News Host Suggests Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack Was False Flag

As the drums of war start beating louder Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed the so-called “geniuses” who claim to know the truth behind the alleged chemical attack in Syria.

“All the geniuses tell us that Assad killed those children, but do they really know that? Of course they don’t really know that. They’re making it up. They have no real idea what happened,” he said.

In his current affairs program broadcast on Monday night Carlson slammed the mainstream media and US leaders who are calling for a war against Syria over the alleged attack near the capital Damascus on Saturday.

Former US diplomat Jim Jatras called Mr Carlson the “bravest man on television.”

The executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, Daniel McAdams said “Tucker Carlson is without question the greatest American in the mainstream media”

He added that Carlson may have saved “thousands of lives, maybe more” through his brave comments.

@TuckerCarlson is without question the greatest American in the mainstream media. This is the greatest monologue you ever will see. He may have single-handedly saved thousands of lives, maybe more! https://t.co/mbjWj5UPT7 — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) April 10, 2018

Prep For That reports: The recent gas/chemical attack on children and women being played over and over has created a new charge for war. Ironically, this comes just mere days following President Trump’s declaration of pulling the U.S. out of Syria. By this logic, we are to believe that President Assad waited for the convenient opportunity to gas his own people just as the U.S. was about to pull out of his country. Why on earth would he do that?

In six months, Assad would have been free and clear of the most powerful military on earth. He could exact evil on his people with much less grind. Instead, he chose to disrupt the potential for an unoccupied Syria and launch the exact attack he knew the world would condemn and would likely cause the U.S. to extend its military occupation.

While many journalists, both liberal and conservative, are beating the drums of war, one Fox News journalist is asking us to take a step back. Tucker Carlson isn’t buying the party line, instead, he’s asking and pleading for answers to completely reasonable questions.

“With Assad gone, who would run it? Do we have another strongman to install? Or is our hope that a stable democracy will magically appear in the wake of civil war? And who exactly are these “moderate rebels” you hear so much about, the ones we’re supporting? The city where the chemical attack just occurred is mostly controlled by the Army of Islam, a radical group that has called for establishing an Islamic state under sharia law in Syria. We’re supposed to wage a new war on their behalf? Why?”

Do this feels ‘radical’ and ‘conspiracy’ to you? Need I remind you that the President of the United States just had his legal team’s office raided by the FBI. This means every personal transcription made by the President, under client/attorney privilege, is now being read by mid-level FBI personnel. It means the deep state is 100% extracting any and all of our President’s privileged and private information.

If that isn’t enough to shake some sense into you regarding the current state of our “freedom,” it is possible that nothing shall. Carlson’s sentiments are far from “conspiracy driven,” they are based on the exposure of a new reality. President Trump being elected to office has peeled back the layers and allowed us, the citizens, to witness our freedoms being ripped from underneath of us. It is allowing us to see elite power manipulating our very existence through the media.

We aren’t in good times, folks.