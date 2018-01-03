Fire Breaks Out At The Clintons’ House In New York

Firefighters were called to a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s house in Chappaqua, New York on Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if the Clinton’s were at home when the fire erupted just before 3 p.m.

Emergency vehicles on Old House Lane responding to fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Home in Chappaqua. pic.twitter.com/IGYiOtY3LN — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) January 3, 2018

A spokesman for Hillary Clinton, Nick Merrill said that the fire was in a facility used by the Secret Service on their property, in a building not connected to their home although scanner reports said it was a bedroom fire that had been extinguished.

The fire broke out just over 24 hours after Chelsea Clinton revealed her support for the Satanic Church after posting a New Year message from her official Twitter account.

Zerohedge reports: Police declined to give further details on the fire at 15 Old House Lane where Bill and Hillary Clinton have lived for nearly 20 years after buying it for $1.7 million in 1999.

But scanner reports said it was a bedroom fire and has been extinguished.

The house, built in 1889, features five bedrooms over 5,232 square feet and a pool on its 1.1 acres.

In August 2016, the former president and past presidential hopeful bought the four bedroom house next door, at 33 Old House Lane, for $1.16 million. In October, they got in trouble for not having a permit for a kitchen renovation and filling in the in-ground pool