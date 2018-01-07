‘Fire And Fury’ Becomes Fastest Selling Fantasy Fiction Book Of The Year

Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House flew off bookshelves early Friday morning, becoming the highest selling fiction book of the year so far.

Michael Wolff's book about life in the White House is proving popular

The book soared to #1 on Amazon.com’s bestseller list just hours after The Guardian scooped the world by publishing details from a print version of the book that had been delivered to a book store in New England.

The controversial book contains "snappy dialogue"

The Steve Bannon character, presented as a former White House adviser, gets much of the best dialogue.

In one scene, “Bannon” criticizes a meeting that Donald Trump, Jr. and campaign officials had with a Russian lawyer in July 2016 in the hope of gaining opposition research on Hillary Clinton.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” the fictionalized version of Bannon says in the book.

Charles Harder, a private attorney for President Trump, sent Wolff and his publisher, Henry Holt and Co., a cease-and-desist letter on Thursday, demanding a “full retraction and apology”, according to USA Today.

“Your publication of the false/baseless statements about Mr. Trump gives rise to, among other claims, defamation by libel, defamation by libel per se, false light invasion of privacy, tortious interference with contractual relations, and inducement of breach of contract,” the letter reportedly read.

Wolff thanked President Trump on Twitter for trying to block his book:

Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 4, 2018

Late Thursday night, lines formed at Washington, D.C. book stores as curious patrons — and journalists looking for reportable tidbits — rushed to see what the president did not want them to read.

The books can’t be sold yet but they are being handed out to people in line (I can’t believe I am live tweeting this) pic.twitter.com/LkWUBHz1DV — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

Sold out (73 copies). I did not get one. I’ll wait for the movie — Ben Terris (@bterris) January 5, 2018

Will Sommer, campaign editor for The Hill, was one of the few who obtained a copy of the book. He opined on Twitter that the book’s “juiciest details” had already been reported in the media, “which makes the Trump cease and desist order to stop the book even stranger.”

