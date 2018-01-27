Florida Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Make HPV Vaccine Mandatory

Florida lawmakers are happy to deny a public education to children who haven’t been injected with the extremely toxic and potentially deadly HPV vaccine.

The Florida legislature introduced a Bill earlier this month making it compulsory for all public school students to be vaccinated against Human Papillomavirus.

Students, regardless of gender, will be expected to receive the vaccination when they reach the ages of 11 and 12.

If passed, the Act will come into effect on July 1, 2018.

Natural Blaze reports: SB 1551, also being deceptively called the “Women’s Cancer Prevention Act,” mandates HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccines in school-aged children, revoking medical choice rights from parents and invoking state-sponsored coercion to force children to be subjected to extremely risky medical interventions, even against the wishes of their parents.

The HPV vaccine has been know to cause some of the worst adverse side effects. According to Natural News, a boy was paralyzed from the neck down after receiving a Gardasil HPV vaccination. Don’t forget the “horrendous adverse effects” caused by HPV vaccines in Ireland after an Irish vaccine push damaged countless young girls. Pay no attention to the fact that Japan withdrew its support for HPV vaccines following widespread toxic effects that shocked the nation. And most of all, don’t you dare read anything about one of the developers of HPV vaccines, Dr. Diane Harper, who publicly blew the whistle on the toxicity, harm and health risks posed by HPV vaccines, saying: “If we vaccinate 11-year-olds and the protection doesn’t last … we’ve put them at harm from side effects, small but real, for no benefit. The benefit to public health is nothing, there is no reduction in cervical cancers, they are just postponed, unless the protection lasts for at least 15 years, and over 70% of all sexually active females of all ages are vaccinated.”

So what are they really forcing into the bodies of those who get the HPV vaccine? Vaccine mandates are, of course, entirely orchestrated by the pharmaceutical companies themselves. As described in this published scientific article called, “Pharmaceutical Companies’ Role in State Vaccination Policymaking: The Case of Human Papillomavirus Vaccination,” researchers uncovered the cold hard truth: Big Pharma is behind the state vaccine mandates, just as expected.