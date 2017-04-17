Florida Officials Begin ‘Seeding’ Chemtrails In Wind

Officials in Florida have announced plans to begin seeding chemtrails in the wind as a precaution to the Zika virus.

Broward county has ramped up effort to eliminate Zika carrying mosquitoes by deploying a fleet of trucks that dump granulated poisonous powders into the wind, so that the wind can carry the mosquito repellent into “hard to reach places.”

According to ABC Miami:

“This one primarily are what we call a continued breeder,’ Ton said, ‘and they bite all day long, so to go out after them when they are in an adult phase is very difficult because they’re flying around, and they’re constantly hiding and biting all day long, so it’s not like we can go spray in the morning and the afternoon, when other mosquitoes are biting, to knock this mosquito down, so we have to target them in a larvae state.”

Prepforthat.com reports:

So the million dollar question, which seems to be conveniently left out of this local news story, is what is the “granulated powder?” It clearly has to be something that’s poisonous enough to kill a mosquito.

This seems more like an excuse to spray people and less of a reasonable response to Zika. Zika is all but another pandemic antique at this juncture. Yet, health officials can’t let it go. Now we are going to put chemicals in the wind, something which we can’t control. The wind, like water, can spread a toxin all over the place without discrimination for people, animals, and places. It isn’t like the wind will decidedly skip over a schoolyard where our kids play.

Now is the time to complain to city and county officials if you are a Florida resident. There is no Zika. This is an unreasonable and dangerous measure to take particularly when there is no issue to battle. There has been no disclosure as to what type of chemical is being seeded in the wind. Wind, like water, is a natural resource that we have a natural right to experience without fear of toxins.