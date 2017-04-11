Florida County Sheriff Lays Down The Law – ISIS Style

Sheriff Peyton C Grinnell has sent a chilling warning to drug dealers in Lake County, Florida, utilizing ISIS style propaganda tactics.

A Facebook video showing four officers in face masks flanking the sheriff was released online as part of a Community Engagement Unit project.

It has had over a million views on Facebook.

Sheriff Grinnell warns heroin dealers wreaking havoc in his county: “To the dealers that are pushing this poison, I have a message for you. We’re coming for you.

“Our undercover agents have already bought heroin from many of you, we are simply awaiting the arrest warrants to be finalized.

“Enjoy looking over your shoulder constantly wondering if today’s the day we come for you.“

The Daily Sheeple reports:

In case you forgot that you live in a creepy dystopian police state, the Lake County Sheriff’s department in Florida is here to remind you. On Friday Sheriff Peyton Grinnell posted a short video on Facebook, warning drug dealers in his county that “We’re coming for you,” and “Enjoy trying to sleep tonight wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges.” He made this speech while standing shoulder to shoulder with several menacing officers who were clad in black and wearing balaclava face masks.

The video has since gone viral, but probably not for the reasons these officers hoped. The lack of self-awareness that these cops displayed is cringe-worthy, and the video has been compared by some viewers to an ISIS propaganda video. It’s somehow disturbing and goofy at the same time. You have to see it to truly appreciate its hammy madness.

Contributed by Daniel Lang- Researcher and staff writer for The Daily Sheeple.