Florida Student: Secret Service Tampered With School Security Before Shooting

A Stoneman Douglas High School student claims that the Secret Service had foreknowledge of the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 17 people dead.

According to Jalen Martin, U.S. Secret Service personnel turned up at the school several weeks before the massacre to mysteriously change security protocols.

Intellihub.com reports: Jalen told the Alex Jones Show on Thursday that a teacher of his had confirmed that indeed the Secret Service was present at the school a few weeks prior.

The student’s testimony dovetails with buried reports that a fire drill and an active shooter drill were, in fact, already scheduled for Valentine’s Day.

Martin said there had already been one fire drill earlier Wednesday morning before the alarm went off for a second time which prompted the principal to announce over the loudspeaker for all students to evacuate.

Additionally, a teacher at the school told MSNBC’s Rachal Maddow that her and other staff were told at the beginning of the semester that an active shooting drill would be taking place sometime during the semester and that the drill would be unannounced.

Why would the Secret Service have changed security protocols at the Stoneman Douglas High School, unannounced to teachers and other staff, just weeks before the shooting?