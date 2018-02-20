Trump-Hating Florida Shooting Survivor Is Son Of ‘Deep State’ FBI Spy

A Florida school shooting survivor who has been featured across the major news networks advocating for a total gun ban, is the son of an FBI agent.

David Hogg, a vehement Trump critic, has featured heavily across all the major new networks over the last few days, pleading with politicians to abolish the Second Amendment. However, what the news networks have neglected to mention is that Hogg is the son of a former ‘Deep State’ FBI agent.

Truepundit.com reports: And while the media allowed Hogg to adorn us with his worldly teen views on the Constitution, they conveniently left out the part where the FBI was warned that the Florida school shooter had promised to shoot up a school — at least twice — long before the massacre that killed 17 students last week.

If Hogg knew the shooter would snap — as he and other students have professed — perhaps he could have told his father about it.

Oh but wait, his father was in the FBI.

It would not have mattered anyway.

That’s the funny thing about the limelight, kid.

Often the lights can come crashing down on your head.