Early Voting In Florida Shows Trump Winning Election By Landslide
Democratic stronghold Florida looks set to overwhelmingly vote in Donald Trump, with early ballot counts showing a Republican landslide win in the State.
Even though President Obama won Florida twice during the 2008 and 2012 elections, the must-win state looks set to become a Republican stronghold.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports:
Florida is a must-win state for Donald Trump to declare victory on election day and the good news is that he’s off to a very good start.
In fact, his lead in early voting there is a first for Republicans.
The News Alert blog reports:
Florida Shocker: Republicans Winning By 120,000 Votes In Early Voting. #Trump the FIRST Republican EVER to win early votes in FL! #TrumpPence16.
BREAKING: #Trump the FIRST Republican EVER to win early votes in FL! #TrumpPence16 pic.twitter.com/PzefGCEAfE
— ALWAYS TRUMP! (@Always_Trump) September 23, 2016
Here are the numbers, via the Florida Division of Elections:
2016 General Election
Election Number – 10282 Election Date – 11/08/2016
Republican 881,274 – Democrat 760,003
This is extremely good news for the Trump campaign.
It should also set off alarm bells at Hillary’s campaign headquarters.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
