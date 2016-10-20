Early Voting In Florida Shows Trump Winning Election By Landslide

Democratic stronghold Florida looks set to overwhelmingly vote in Donald Trump, with early ballot counts showing a Republican landslide win in the State.

Even though President Obama won Florida twice during the 2008 and 2012 elections, the must-win state looks set to become a Republican stronghold.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Florida is a must-win state for Donald Trump to declare victory on election day and the good news is that he’s off to a very good start.

In fact, his lead in early voting there is a first for Republicans.

The News Alert blog reports:

Florida Shocker: Republicans Winning By 120,000 Votes In Early Voting. #Trump the FIRST Republican EVER to win early votes in FL! #TrumpPence16.

Here are the numbers, via the Florida Division of Elections:

2016 General Election

Election Number – 10282 Election Date – 11/08/2016

Republican 881,274 – Democrat 760,003

This is extremely good news for the Trump campaign.

It should also set off alarm bells at Hillary’s campaign headquarters.