Study Warns Flu Shots ‘Weaken Immune System’

A study by Ohio State University has found that women who receive flu shots have a significantly weakened immune system as a result.

Lisa Christian, PhD, says that the study is the most conclusive evidence to-date that the flu vaccine is both ineffective at preventing flu, and dangerous.

“Growing evidence shows that those who received a flu shot in the prior year have lower antibody responses in the current year.”

Naturalnews.com reports: The study proves yet again that the official narrative of the flu shot industry — and its complicit corporate-run media — is false and deliberately deceptive. Far from offering bulletproof protection, flu shots actually make people more vulnerable to influenza infections, which of course contributes to more people catching the flu and then falsely thinking they need more flu shots for “more protection.”

Yet it is the flu shots themselves that are leading to an increase in influenza infections. The flu vaccine, in other words, perpetuates the myth that flu vaccines are needed by ensuring influenza spreads more rapidly than would otherwise occur. In effect, flu vaccines spread the very infections that generate more demand for flu vaccines. The structure is a “perfect” self-perpetuating medical hoax rooted in fake science and relentless media propaganda.

In my news video below, you’ll also learn:

People who had a 2008 flu shot experienced a 250% increase in influenza infections in subsequent years.

A study published in Human & Environmental Toxicology found that mercury-laced flu vaccines caused a 4,250 percent increase in fetal deaths during the 2009 flu season.

The flu shot narrative pushed by the vaccine industry is a medical hoax that’s easily disproved by fact-based evidence.

People who get flu shots will be the first to die in an actual global pandemic because they have been made vulnerable to infections.

Watch my full video, below, for more details: