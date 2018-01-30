Footage Of Jay-Z Punching Young Girl In The Face Goes Viral

Footage has surfaced of Jay-Z punching an underage girl in the face after she approached him and asked him for his autograph.

The music industry mogul, who recently engaged in a Twitter spat with President Trump, can be seen delivering a straight right jab to the young girl’s face, before following up with flat-handed right, roughly pushing her away from him.

The shocking footage is the just the latest in a long line of scandals surrounding Jay-Z, a known Satanist who promotes the Luciferian ideology of the New World Order.

At age 12, Jay-Z shot his brother in the shoulder for stealing his ring. Speaking about the incident to ABC 7, the world-renowned rapper and producer, who belonged to a gang, said that he thought he would “go to jail forever”.

But he didn’t go to jail, and his antics got worse. He has rapped about selling crack to his mother, but has lately started claiming it was “other mothers.”

Jay-Z also got three years probation for stabbing record executive Lance “Un” Rivera at a party in 1999.

The far left rapper, who has plans to run for president in 2020, hit the headlines after calling President Trump a “superbug” on CNN this week, and then went on to explain how black people don’t care about his economic success because, “It’s not about money at the end of the day.”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Is Jay-Z a Satanist?

During a backstage rant at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in November, Jay-Z claimed Satanism has “gotten a bad rap” due to “mentally challenged Christians and their desire to be slaves,” but Satanism is actually “the highest form of being.”

“There is real spirituality and guidance in the Church of Satan that you just don’t get in Christianity, because Christianity is a fake religion, built by assholes,” Jay-Z said. “Hands up, how many Christians here have prayed to God for years and aint gotten nothing back, just silence and emptiness?

As the small crowd of ticket winners began to murmur nervously, Jay-Z announced, “I can answer for y’all because I am free. Because I recognized Jesus is the original fake news, designed to enslave humanity.”

“I’m telling you this because I know you guys look up to me and want to emulate me. I will give you this one guarantee, if you start following the doctrine of Lucifer, you will taste success. The secret of the universe opens up to you. It is immediate and glorious.”

The 99 Problems rapper also hinted at his Satanic beliefs onstage, telling audiences to ignore the rules of the venue and the security staff trying to enforce them. Instead of respecting the rules, Jay-Z instructed his audience to “Do what thou wilt”.

It has long been known that Jay-Z is a follower of Aleister Crowley, the English occultist and founder of the Satanic religion Thelema.

Jay-Z’s Satanic preaching is merely the latest in a long line of public dalliances the rapper has shared with the dark side. After starting his career as an aspirational rapper, he reinvented his image as a dark lord, flashing Satanic hand gestures and promoting Illuminati symbolism as he rode to the top of the rap game.

Since establishing himself in the global consciousness as a Devil-worshipping entertainer, Jay-Z has attempted to tone down his dark image. But the disturbing conversation he held in New Orleans, and the footage of him punching a girl in the face, suggest he is far from a reformed character, and he has openly embraced the darkest forces in our society.