Former CIA Director Admits US Meddles In Foreign Elections

Following the federal indictment of Russian nationals accused of meddling in the U.S election, a former CIA chief has admitted that the U.S. meddles in other countries’ elections, as well….but for a ‘very good cause’

Former director of the Central Intelligence Agency James Woolsey said that the United States interferes in other countries elections “only for a very good cause in the interests of democracy.”

The Russian embassy in the UK noted his comments.

Former CIA director James Woolsey: “US meddles in foreign elections – but only for a very good cause”. Says it all. pic.twitter.com/ib51oA1rC8 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) February 17, 2018

Press TV reports: Woolsey, who served as CIA director under former President Bill Clinton, however, claimed that the interference “was for the good of the system in order to avoid communists taking over.”

He made the acknowledgement at the same day the US Justice Department’s Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities accused of interfering in the 2016 election which put Donald Trump to office.

The group is accused of “supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump…and disparaging Hillary Clinton,” according to the indictment. It, however, includes no allegations that any of the “interference” influenced the outcome of the election at all.

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the indictments, describing them as “blabber.”

“I don’t have a reaction because anything and everything can be published. We see how accusations, statements, are multiplying,” he said. “So until we see the facts, everything else is just blabber.”

Moscow has consistently denied the allegations.