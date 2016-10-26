Disgraced Former Clinton Staffer Jailed For Corruption

Former Clinton staffer and Pennsylvania attorney general Kathleen Kane has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail for perjury, false swearing, obstruction of justice, official oppression and conspiracy.

Kane worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and was considered a “rising star” before being forced to resign in shame earlier this year.

The former AG had targeted a Republican prosecutor, Frank Fina, who she thought had leaked information about her decision to drop charges against six black Democratic legislators in Philadelphia.

Kane, 50, was the first Democrat and first woman elected attorney general in Philadelphia. She was endorsed for the role by Bill Clinton in 2012.

Now she’s a convicted felon with a string of guilty charges serving 10 to 23 months jail time plus 8 years probation.

WTAE Pittsburgh reports:

Kane didn’t testify at her trial. She was convicted in August of two felony counts of perjury and seven misdemeanor charges, and she resigned the next day.

Earlier Monday, Kane’s 15-year-old son, Chris Kane, pleaded for leniency while her former deputies described an office demoralized by her leadership and terrorized by “Nixonian espionage.”

Prosecutors called her crimes “egregious” and pushed for jail time after the defense sought probation or house arrest. They said a paranoid Kane ruined morale in the 800-person office and the wider law enforcement community, burning bridges among state, local and federal agencies.

“Through a pattern of systemic firings and Nixonian espionage, she created a terror zone in this office,” said Erik Olsen, a career prosecutor who’s now the chief deputy attorney general.

CBS reports:

Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy said Kane assumed an “off with your heads” mentality as she ran the state’s top law enforcement agency. The judge called Kane a political “neophyte” who failed to make the transition from campaigner to public servant after she took office.

“This case is about ego – the ego of a politician consumed with her image from Day One,” Demchick-Alloy said. “This case is about retaliation and revenge against perceived enemies who this defendant … felt had embarrassed her in the press.”

Kane “repeatedly misused her official authority to advance her personal vendettas,” District Attorney Kevin Steele wrote in a sentencing memo last week.

Kane worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and is a top supporter of her 2016 run.