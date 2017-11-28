Former White House Employee Says Staff Were ‘Afraid To Bend Over In Bill Clinton’s Presence’

According to former White House staffer turned whistle-blower Linda Tripp, bending over in the presence of Bill Clinton was risky business.

In a recent interview, Tripp said the housekeeping staff that worked at White House when Clinton was President were “afraid to bend over in his presence”

In fact the housekeepers were so wary of the president’s lewd impulses, they had to take measures to protect themselves.

She said that stories of Clinton’s “libidinous impulses” as governor of Arkansas were well-known even before his arrival in the White House in January 1993.

RT reports: The former White House employee was a central figure in exposing Clinton’s extramarital affair with Monica Lewinsky, then a 22-year-old White House intern. Tripp secretly recorded Lewinsky describing her relationship with the president – evidence that helped lead to Clinton’s impeachment in 1999. Clinton was acquitted of all charges and completed his term.

Since exposing Clinton’s misconduct, Tripp has lived a quiet life in Northern Virginia, avoiding the limelight and publicity she received in the late 1990s. But Tripp says the recent spate of headlines about sexual assault and misconduct by powerful men has forced her to relive her trying experience.

Commenting on how the press has become more critical of Clinton’s behavior over the years, Tripp told the Weekly Standard that she wasn’t impressed.

“They have nothing to lose, and this is now permissible,” she said. “The fact that the Clintons are dead in the water gives [the media] tacit approval to act like human beings… It’s disingenuous. It’s a dollar late, and it’s a dollar short,” she added.

Tripp is hardly alone in accusing Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct. Since entering politics in Arkansas in the 1980s, the former president has been dogged by allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and even rape.

More than 15 years after leaving the White House, Clinton is still hounded by fresh allegations of extramarital, sexual trysts. Flight logs released last year show Clinton flew at least 26 times on the infamous ‘Lolita Express’ – a private jet owned by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Between 2001 and 2003, while Hillary was serving as a US senator, Bill took a number of “extended junkets” on Epstein’s plane, which reportedly had a bed in which passengers had group sex with girls as young as 12.

Last year, an email that was apparently written by former secretary of state Colin Powell was released by hackers, claiming that Bill Clinton was “still dicking bimbos at home (according to the NYP).”