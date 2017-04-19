Fox News Finally Puts Bill O’Reilly Out To Grass

Fox News has finally retired its long-time lucrative host Bill O’Reilly after a demise in ratings and allegations of sexual harassment.

The host of The O’Reilly Factor and the man who likes to say “shut up” to his audience was vacationing in Italy when the network pulled the plug.

The Daily Caller reports:

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox News and its parent company, 21st Century Fox, made the announcement Tuesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the statement reads.

Tucker Carlson, who holds the 9 p.m. spot, is slated to replace O’Reilly at 8 p.m. “The Five” is reportedly moving into the 9 p.m. slot, according to New York Mag’s Gabriel Sherman.

O’Reilly, 67, has long said he’s ready to retire.

But recent accusations of sexual harassment and his show losing a slew of advertisers have made it impossible for the network to keep him.

Sadly, O’Reilly won’t be able to say goodbye to his viewers or yell out a phrase for which is famous:

“Fuck it! We’ll do it live!” he once yelled in one of his funniest moments while working for Inside Edition.

Roger Ailes hired O’Reilly in 1996 to host “The O’Reilly Factor.”

Ailes resigned in 2016 after Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment and won $20 million in a lawsuit against him. Several other women also came forward to say that Ailes had sexually harassed them.

In the last decade O’Reilly reportedly shelled out $13 million to five women who said that he sexually harassed him at Fox News.

An unidentified black clerical worker that the host allegedly called “hot chocolate” was apparently the last straw.

UPDATE: In the wake of O’Reilly’s departure, Fox News is shuffling its lineup.

From today’s statement:

5 PM/ET – a one hour program hosted by Eric Bolling to debut on May 1st. For the week of April 24th-28th, Special Report with Bret Baier will fill the 5-7PM timeslot.

7 PM/ET – The Story with Martha MacCallum (LIVE) *debuts on Monday, May 1st. MacCallum continues anchoring The First 100 Days through April 28th.

8 PM/ET – Tucker Carlson Tonight (LIVE)

9 PM/ET– The Five (LIVE) with co-hosts; Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dana Perino, Bob Beckel, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Juan Williams.

10 PM/ET – Hannity