France Becomes First Country To Ban Plastic Kitchen Utensils

France has became the first country to ban plastic kitchen utensils

A law has been passed that will see all plastic plates, cups and cutlery banned by 2020. Replacements will need to be made from biologically sourced materials that can be composted.

The measure was part of the Energy Transition For Green Growth bill that was passed in 2015.

Critics however claim that the new law violates European Union rules on free movement of goods

According to The Independent:

Manufacturers of plastic goods are not at all pleased about the new law Pack2Go, a Brussels-based organization representing European packaging producers told the Independent

“We are urging the European Commission to do the right thing and to take legal action against France for infringing European law,” Pack2Go Secretary-General Eamonn Bates said.

According to Bates there is no proof that something biologically-sourced is safer for the environment.

Mr Bates also believed that the ban could make the litter problem worse because consumers would believe that packaging left in the countryside would be biodegradable.

France is not the only country that is trying to go green by cutting down on plastic.

Karnataka in India has banned the use of plastic across the state. San Francisco outlawed the use of plastic shopping bags in 2007 and did the same for plastic bottles in 2014. Great Britain also charges customers 5p for plastic bags.