France Plans To Build Bullet Proof Glass Wall Around Eiffel Tower

A bulletproof glass wall is to be erected around the base of Eiffel Tower.

The Paris municipality announced it is to set up a 2.5 mete high glass wall around the French capital’s iconic Eiffel Tower as part of a multi-million euro plan to help prevent terrorist attacks on the famous historic monument.

“The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures,” said deputy mayor Jean-Francois Martins, who is in charge of tourism at the Paris City Hall.

Press TV reports

The glass wall surrounding Eiffel tower, which was constructed in 1889, will prevent individuals or vehicles from storming the site, which is visited by six million people each year, he said.

According to the official, the 2.5-meter-high wall will be erected this autumn to replace the metal fence which was erected around the globally-recognized 324-meter-tall landmark during the Euro football tournament last year.

The country has been stricken by a number of Takfiri terrorist attacks, mostly claimed by the Takfiri Daesh terror group, in the past two years.

On November 13, 2015, Daesh terrorists launched a series of attacks that left at least 130 people dead in and around Paris.

The country immediately declared a state of emergency, which has remained in place ever since.