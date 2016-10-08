Francois Hollande Condemns Paris Molotov Cocktail Attack On Police

Four police officers have been hurt in a notorious Paris suburb after their vehicle was pelted with a volley of Molotov cocktails by over a dozen people.

Two of the police officers are in a serious condition in hospital.

Over a dozen people set a police car ablaze with Molotov cocktails in the troubled working class suburb of Grande Borne in Paris on Saturday.

L’agression de policiers à Viry-Châtillon est inqualifiable et intolérable. Je les assure de l’entière solidarité de la République. — François Hollande (@fhollande) October 8, 2016

PressTV reports:

Hollande described the attack on police forces as an “unspeakable and intolerable act.”

“Everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this attack and bring them to court to be sentenced to the measure of the seriousness of their act,” he said.

The Interior Ministry and police sources said two officers were monitoring a surveillance camera near a traffic light on Saturday at around 0300 pm local time (1300 GMT) when they were attacked “with a volley of incendiary devices” by 15 people who immediately fled the scene.

Two other police officers who were called in to rescue the first patrol were also slightly injured after they were, too, targeted by Molotov cocktails projectiles, according to the sources.

In a statement, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve expressed “deep indignation” and condemned the attack “with the utmost firmness.”

Cazeneuve also described the attack as “extremely serious.”

The two badly injured officers “have major burns and were taken to a hospital in Paris,” he added.

Grande Borne is a notorious working class area built in the 60s in Paris’s southern suburbs.

The local mayor, Jean-Marie Vilain, said the surveillance camera was used to monitor drug dealing in the area.

“Everything is being done to find and arrest those behind these intolerable attacks and bring them to justice,” he said.