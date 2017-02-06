Freemason Grand Master Caught In Child-Sex Sting

A former Freemason Grand Master is facing ten years in jail after he was caught by police trying to incite a child into sex.

Alan Wright, 75, was arrested last November when he tried to meet a ’14-year-old boy’ who was actually police officer working on an online sting operation.

Wright regularly went to secret society meetings at Freemasons Hall in St James Street London attended by Prince Michael of Kent.

The Mail Online reports:

He was described as a ‘significant’ figure of the organisation which is also popular with Prince Michael.

Wright was arrested last November at Bury St Edmunds railway station in Suffolk, the Express reported.

He thought he was there to meet a 14-year-old boy he’d talked to online, and sent pictures of his private parts.

But instead when he arrived he was greeted by Suffolk police, who’d set up an online sting after gathering information on Wright’s private life.

A specialist officer had posed as a child on the gay dating app Grindr.

Wright will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing next month, and is facing up to ten years in prison.

He was a former Grand Master of the Grand Council of Royal and Select Masters, although he resigned from the Freemasons when details of his activities came to line.

A spokesman for the United Grand Lodge of England said: ‘We were made aware of an allegation against a Freemason on December 1 2016, who immediately resigned from the organisation.

‘Having learned of the situation we have no further information currently, and fully believe that this is a one-off, isolated incident.