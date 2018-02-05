Huge Freemason Network Found To Control British Parliament

A brave journalist has exposed how three Freemason lodges operate within Britain’s Parliament – allowing the unelected secret society to dictate government policy.

Those living in Britain today know this is not a happy land. The question of Brexit is still unresolved and Britons know the British State, the politicians, the bankers, the bosses, compose a jamboree for fat cats and stuffed pockets.

But occasionally we get to peek deeper under the curtain. That’s what happened yesterday, when the Guardian printed an article that blows wide open the big secret: that Freemasonry Lodges control both the House of Commons and the House of Lords at Westminster!

The article describes THREE lodges that infest the heart of British democracy:

The NEW WELCOME Lodge

This is for MP’s, Peers (members of the House of Lords) and Parliamentary Staff (the elected/selected members of the Houses and their civil service staff.)

GALLERY Lodge

This is for members of the Political Press Corp, the journalists and reporters who directly cover parliament.

ALFRED ROBBINS Lodge

For “other journalists” therefore, a network of influence over the city of London and the wider nation.

The guardian also says:

One current member of New Welcome told the Guardian that its members keep Gallery Lodge masons at arm’s length, on the grounds that while they are fellow members of the brotherhood, they are still journalists, and “they wouldn’t want journalists listening to their conversations”.

This article exposes something that has been kept quiet for a long time: exactly how the lodge system stitches up Westminster.

Lords and MP’s are all in it together, shaking hands with rolled up trouser legs no matter their affiliation!

Small wonder Britain struggled for a cigarette paper between the parties from John Major, through New Labour, Blair and Brown, onto Cameron/Clegg and now May.

The legacy of the EU on the UK Parliament is a well cushioned bed of cosiness with corporatism and it’s the people who have been getting a rough deal! The Lodge system looks after its own while wealth inequality in Britain has gone stratospheric the last two decades.

The Guardian also says: “so discreet are the members of Gallery Lodge that few journalists working in the lobby appear to be aware of its existence.”

I bloody bet! Letting it be known that the top political journo’s were in the same lodge, bound together by secret allegiance, to stich up the reporting of the news. No wonder they keep it quiet!

Next time we look at that man on the lawn with a microphone we need to ask: whose speaking here? The news channel? Or the Gallery/Alfred Robbins Lodge?

The Guardian pushed their investigation to question the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE).

From this, they reported “UGLE said Gallery Lodge currently has 45 members and Alfred Robbins Lodge – which is named after a former newspaperman and prominent mason – has 18 members.”

Of course, the statements from Masonry want to downplay this revelation. “Oh, nothing to see hear, nothing to worry your little heads about” is just the kind of condescension the British people have endured from the British establishment for centuries.

But it cannot hide the FACT that this secret network with clear power and influence makes its lair in the bowels of the Palace of Westminster.

If Britain is EVER to drain the sewer then it MUST find a way to flush these organisations OUT of politics and the civil service. If a politician or a civil servant is a member of a lodge, they must be made to declare it. Let Freemasonry be the harmless rotary club doing charity work it prefers to pretend to be, but let us ensure it can NEVER be the SPIDER at the heart of a web of power, subverting democracy and the will of the people, syphoning the country’s wealth away to crony globalist friends!

Oh yes! Reform in Britain is needed alright! And there is nothing else like knowledge to empower.