French Exit Polls Show Macron and Le Pen Leading Almost Tied

As the French vote in the first round of the presidential elections today, a Belgian RTBF channel exit poll shows Marine Le Pen leading the race with Emmanuel Macron.

They entered the day tied at 23 points each.

The results will appear 8 p.m. Paris time.

Sputnik reports:

According to the RTBF exit poll, The Republicans’ candidate Francois Fillon gained 20.5 percent of votes, whil 18 percent of French voters chose left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon.

French media are prohibited by the law from publishing any preliminary results until the last polling stations are closed. First results from the French Interior Ministry may appear after 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Paris time (17:00 or 18:00 GMT).

The French residents choose from 11 candidates in the first round, but only two of them will make it to the second round on May 7, which will be held if nobody gets support of more than half of voters.

On Sunday, over 66,000 polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT). About 47 million voters are expected to cast ballots, choosing among 11 presidential candidates. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later in the day, when the polls close.

In order to cast a ballot in France a citizen must be over 18 years old, not legally banned from voting and registered on the electoral list.

The same rules are applied to presidential candidates. They must also show a sense of ‘moral dignity’, which is a loose term without a clear legal definition. A presidential hopeful must also collect 500 signatures of support from elected representatives.

Anyone who is able to fulfill this criteria becomes eligible to run for the first round. If nobody wins the first round with the absolute majority, the two highest scoring candidates face each other in a runoff.