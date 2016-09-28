Exposed: French Military Caught Planning ISIS False Flag Attack

Reports from France indicate that the French military have been caught red-handed in the act of preparing an ISIS false flag terror attack on it’s own citizens – and none of their excuses are making any sense.

ISIS flags, video equipment, Arabic newspapers and a generator were discovered by gardeners in a cave outside the town of Saumur – causing panic among local citizens who called the local and national police, as well as anti-terrorist units.

With scores of police and emergency personnel on the scene, a senior military figure intervened, announcing that the contents of the cave belonged to the military and were part of a mysterious, as yet unexplained “exercise.”

The scandal has added weight to the argument that most terrorist attacks are actually false flags perpetrated by security forces against their ow people, as a means of controlling and manipulating the public.

LOCAL RESIDENTS PANIC

French website Union Populaire Republicaine (UPR) reports that as one of the gardeners approached the cave, he “saw three men get into a white van and leave quickly. Approaching the cave, his surprise was great since he discovered video equipment, a generator, Arabic newspapers and ISIS flags.

Thinking he had discovered a hideout used by terrorists preparing attacks, the employee immediately informed the police, who in turn alerted the state services and anti-terrorist forces.

The national police, municipal police and gendarmerie were quickly on site, followed by the sub-prefect of Saumur, the prosecutor, forensic identification, and the Departmental Directorate of Public Security. Local residents were obviously worried about this deployment of forces, and the local press, mainly the Courrier de L’Ouest, was quickly on the scene.

After two hours of investigation, the sub-prefect of Saumur announced that this was a false alarm: he had been told by a spokesman from the Joint Centre Nuclear, Radiological, Biological and Chemical that the existence of the generator and ISIS paraphernalia in the cave was part of a ‘training exercise’.”

FRENCH MILITARY ISSUED ISIS FLAGS AND ISIS PROPAGANDA

That at least is the “official version” that was served to the media. Curiously, the press was satisfied with this explanation.

It is also curious that the vast majority of the media ignored a story that caused alarm for thousands of local residents and involved all of the nation’s emergency services. The story was reported by Courrier de L’Ouest, the local newspaper previously mentioned, and another local outlet Saumur Kiosque.

However only two national publications reported the story. Le Figaro thought it warranted a “brief” and BHM-TV published an article – spectacularly missing the point – suggesting the military should have forewarned the police about the operation.

The incredible fact that almost all major French media outlets chose not to relay information and refrained from sending investigative journalists to cover the story makes this whole affair even stranger.

BOTCHED FALSE FLAG COVER UP

Online commentators in France have suggested the government might be choosing to cover up the discovery of a real terror plot in order not to panic the population. However that is not President Hollande’s style – quite the opposite, in fact.

Need we recall the French President announcing, on July 19 at the National Assembly: “Although these words are hard to pronounce, it is my duty to do so: there will be more attacks and there will be other innocents killed. We must not get used – never – but learn to live with this threat.”

Union Populaire Republicaine, the only outlet asking the right questions about this incident, isn’t buying the idea that the government is covering up an exposed terrorist threat to calm the jangled nerves of the French population. They report:

“The fact is that the government would probably have been delighted to discover a ‘stash of Daesh.’ It could have served to show the validity of the nation’s State of Emergency on one hand, and shown that the government and the security services fight effectively against terrorism, on the other.“

PARLIAMENTARY ENQUIRY

In fact, UPR are demanding a “parliamentary inquiry to clarify the serious shortcomings revealed by the case of Saumur.

Whether vis-à-vis political parties or the government, a significant number of our countrymen believe that he was not told the whole truth about their attacks occurred in Paris, November 13, 2015 and Nice, July 14, 2016.

In this heavy context, the least we can say is that this strange case of Saumur falls particularly badly.

Is it necessary to emphasize that the mere possession of flags of Daesh by a French military school is a shocking fact.

Sadly, the possession of flags of Daesh by a military school, unexpectedly discovered in a cache located near a church with video material, obviously opens the door to the worst suspicions about preparing operations – or ‘false flags’ by the state.”