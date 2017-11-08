Congress: Fusion GPS Paid Journalists To Spread ‘Russian Collusion’ Narrative

Congress has obtained evidence that Fusion GPS bribed journalists to make phoney reports on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Rep. Devin Nunes is demanding that Fusion GPS, the firm behind the debunked “Piss-gate dossier,” submit its banking records to the House Intelligence Committee so it can investigate whether payments were funnelled to reporters at various left-leaning outlets.

According to the Washington Times, Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican and chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, signed a subpoena to force a bank to turn over Fusion’s financial records. He wants to know who paid for the dossier, which was written in a series of 18 memos by former British spy Christopher Steele. He relied almost exclusively on unidentified Kremlin sources.

Fusion went to federal court to block the move, but the law firm Perkins Coie LLP, whose partner Marc E. Elias is the Clinton’s campaign’s general counsel, intervened. It filed a letter acknowledging it had paid Fusion for the dossier on behalf of Democrats. Fusion and Mr. Nunes then worked out an agreement on access to some of the firm’s financial records.

But the dispute heightened again Friday as Fusion renewed its request for a judge to block the subpoena because Mr. Nunes wants more information. The widened net includes the names of journalists and law firms that Fusion might have paid.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The House Intelligence Committee announced it has reached a deal to obtain Fusion GPS’s bank records after the firm behind the ‘Trump dossier,’ moved to block access. Unfortunately, the bank records will be confidential under sealed protective order.

“House Intel Committee reaches deal to secure Fusion GPS’ bank records; the company produced dossier alleging Trump-Russia links,” tweeted ABC News on Saturday afternoon.

NEW: House Intel Committee reaches deal to secure Fusion GPS' bank records; the company produced dossier alleging Trump-Russia links. pic.twitter.com/6VkzRkpf4t — ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2017

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross pointed out the bank records are under protective order.

“Federal judge places Fusion GPS bank records under sealed protective order. Will remain confidential,” tweeted Ross.

Federal judge places Fusion GPS bank records under sealed protective order. Will remain confidential. pic.twitter.com/haRFgkNXWQ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 28, 2017

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Fusion GPS requested a U.S. District judge to block investigators from accessing its bank records. Not so fast, says the House Intelligence Committee, who filed a motion demanding Fusion GPS obey the subpoena to reveals its past financial transactions. According to Kimberley A. Strassel of the Wall Street Journal, ‘the coming Russia bombshells,’ may come to light if a ‘judge orders Fusion GPS to give House investigators its bank records.’