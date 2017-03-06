‘Genocide’ In Yemen As Saudi Arabia, U.S. Grab 63% Of Oil Supply

Saudi Arabia and the United States are carrying out a “genocide” while the world turns a blind eye, unaware that Yemen is being invaded for its vast oil reserves.

Observers have been puzzled why oil-rich Saudi Arabia, backed by their allies the United States, have set their sights on impoverished Yemen – however all is not as it seems in the region.

Saudi Arabian oil is drying up, and scientific research by international drilling companies show that Yemen’s unexploited oil reserves are greater than the combined reserves of all the oil-rich Gulf states.

Yemen, the poor man of the region, has emerged as a prize, and the ruthless Saudis are experiencing no guilt about slaughtering Yemeni civilians to ensure the virgin oil begins flowing through their pipelines.

“63% of Yemen’s crude production is being stolen by Saudi Arabia,” Mohammad Abdolrahman Sharafeddin told FNA on Tuesday, explaining that Saudi-US military action is already paying dividends for the invaders.

“Saudi Arabia has set up an oil base in collaboration with the French Total company in the Southern parts of Kharkhir region near the Saudi border province of Najran and is exploiting oil from the wells in the region,” he added.

But it gets worse for the Yemeni people, caught in a trap due to the fact they have billions of barrels of crude flowing deep under the houses where their children sleep.

Sharafeddin said that Riyadh is purchasing “arms and weapons” with the petro dollars being stolen from the Yemeni people. These arms and weapons are then supplied to Saudi-sponsored mercenaries with instructions to “cut loose” in the country, slaughtering Yemenis in oil-rich regions.

Why hasn’t Yemen exploited its oil wealth?

Late in last year, another economic expert said Washington and Riyadh had bribed the former Yemeni government to refrain from oil drilling and exploration activities, adding that Yemen has more oil reserves than the entire Persian Gulf region.

“Saudi Arabia has signed a secret agreement with the US to prevent Yemen from utilizing its oil reserves over the past 30 years,” Hassan Ali al-Sanaeri told FNA.

The secret agreement enriched the country’s political leadership, while ensuring that the Yemeni people remained poor – unlike their counterparts in neighboring oil producing countries.

Yemen is a gold mine

“The scientific research and assessments conducted by international drilling companies show that Yemen’s oil reserves are more than the combined reserves of all the Persian Gulf states,” Hassan Ali al-Sanaeri said.

The economic expert added that their are abundant oil reserves in Ma’rib, al-Jawf, Shabwah and Hadhramaut regions.

He reiterated that new oil reserves have been discovered in Yemen’s al-Jawf province which could make the country one of the biggest oil exporters in the region and the world – but not if Saudi Arabia and the United States have any say in the matter.