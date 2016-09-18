Galloway Promises ‘UK Uprising’ If Corbyn Loses Leadership Bid

George Galloway has warned that if Jeremy Corbyn loses his leadership bid of the Labour party, people will take to the streets in protest against the corrupt system.

Galloway urged over 250,000 Twitter followers to back Corbyn’s leadership bid, telling citizens to fight back against efforts to block their vote by the Labour party.

He also told his followers that if the establishment try to bring Corbyn down they’ll have to “get around me … and millions like me“.

Huffingtonpost.co.uk reports:

"Here's what I know: Corbyn is leading the biggest mass movement ever seen in British history. And I mean ever." LIVE @talkRADIO

— George Galloway (@georgegalloway) August 12, 2016

Beware of disinformation. Keep voting keep demanding your vote keep appealing against disqualification keep backing Corbyn! — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) August 31, 2016

But today he issued a startling warning to Corbyn’s opponents, posting an old picture of him clad in a dark overcoat and cigar in mouth standing in front of a perched Corbyn.

Galloway said the Labour leader’s detractors would have to “get around me [and] millions like me” to unseat him.

If you try to bring down Corbyn you'll have to get around me first. Me and millions like me. Real Labour. pic.twitter.com/fGoyRn78c3 — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) September 6, 2016

Despite the threat, some questioned why Galloway was positioning himself as the defender of “Real Labour” some 13 years after his expulsion from the party.

You got expelled from Labour and doubt anyone wants to let you back in. https://t.co/Ise0Gm4Ye3 — Nathan Comiskey (@ComiskeyNathan) September 6, 2016

While MEP Nessa Childers claimed any Labour members who shared the post would swiftly join the “purge surge”, a reference to some Corbynistas’ theory they are having voting rights rescinded unfairly.

'course you can't retweet this or you-know-what will happen. Did I just say that? Yep! #PurgeSurge https://t.co/5YavAfI51P — Nessa Childers MEP (@NChildersMEP) September 6, 2016

Galloway last year announced he would re-join Labour “pretty damn quick” if Corbyn won the 2015 leadership election, but has yet to do so.

The leader himself was asked whether he would like to see Galloway back in the party, to which he replied: “There is a five year rule.”

“If he applies in five years’ time, it goes to the National Executive, they decide. Not me.”