George Soros: ‘I Am A God, I Created Everything’

George Soros claims he is a god and “the creator of everything,” however the billionaire globalist also warns he is a “self-centred” god who believes “normal rules do not apply” to him.

“I fancied myself as some kind of god …” he wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.“

When asked by Britain’s Independent newspaper to elaborate on that statement, Soros doubled down: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.“

Since I began to live it out. Those unfamiliar with Soros would probably dismiss that claim as nothing more the typical blathering of an irrelevant madman. But those who have followed his career and sociopolitical endeavors realize that while he may be mad, he is a mad billionaire, and billionaires tend not to be irrelevant.

Especially not mad billionaires with self-centred agendas who believe that normal rules don’t apply to themselves.

Soros has learnt that with enormous reserves of unethically earnt money at his disposal he has the power to make the once unthinkable acceptable. His work as a self-professed “amoral” financial speculator has left millions in poverty when their national currencies were devaluated, and he channelled so much cash into moulding former Soviet republics to his liking that he has bragged that the former Soviet empire is now the “Soros Empire.”

Ominously, he has now turned his amoral eye on the internal affairs of the United States. A high-profile megabucks donor to the Clinton campaign, it was recently exposed by WikiLeaks that Soros issued directives on foreign policy to Clinton when she was Secretary of State – instructions that she followed to the letter.

His enormous donations to the American ruling class have earned him a seat in the shadow government, pulling puppet strings behind the scenes. So what does Soros think about the nation he immigrated to from his native Hungary in 1956? Today’s U.S., he writes in his latest book, “The Bubble of American Supremacy,” is a “threat to the world.” We have become a “supremacist” nation.

Despite his reputation as an international philanthropist, Soros occasionally becomes candid about his real nature. “I am sort of a deus ex machina,” Soros told the New York Times in 1994. “I am something unnatural. I’m very comfortable with my public persona because it is one I have created for myself. It represents what I like to be as distinct from what I really am. You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’m very much self-centered.”

Soros got to the point quicker when he explained the deepest secrets of his soul to biographer Michael Kaufman. “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact,” he said.

But the globalist billionaire’s mad visions don’t end there.

“Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad,” Soros said on British TV. “In fact, my grandfather was actually paranoid. I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.“

In his book “Soros on Soros,” he says: “I do not accept the rules imposed by others…. And in periods of regime change, the normal rules don’t apply.” Clearly, Soros considers himself to be someone who is able to determine when the “normal rules” should and shouldn’t apply.