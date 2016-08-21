Latest

George Soros: ‘I Am A God, I Created Everything’

Posted on August 21, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 51 Comments

George Soros claims he is a god and

George Soros claims he is a god and “the creator of everything,” however the billionaire globalist also warns he is a “self-centred” god who believes “normal rules do not apply” to him.

I fancied myself as some kind of god …” he wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.

When asked by Britain’s Independent newspaper to elaborate on that statement, Soros doubled down: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.

Since I began to live it out. Those unfamiliar with Soros would probably dismiss that claim as nothing more the typical blathering of an irrelevant madman. But those who have followed his career and sociopolitical endeavors realize that while he may be mad, he is a mad billionaire, and billionaires tend not to be irrelevant.

Especially not mad billionaires with self-centred agendas who believe that normal rules don’t apply to themselves.

Soros has learnt that with enormous reserves of unethically earnt money at his disposal he has the power to make the once unthinkable acceptable. His work as a self-professed “amoral” financial speculator has left millions in poverty when their national currencies were devaluated, and he channelled so much cash into moulding former Soviet republics to his liking that he has bragged that the former Soviet empire is now the “Soros Empire.”

Ominously, he has now turned his amoral eye on the internal affairs of the United States. A high-profile megabucks donor to the Clinton campaign, it was recently exposed by WikiLeaks that Soros issued directives on foreign policy to Clinton when she was Secretary of State – instructions that she followed to the letter.

His enormous donations to the American ruling class have earned him a seat in the shadow government, pulling puppet strings behind the scenes. So what does Soros think about the nation he immigrated to from his native Hungary in 1956? Today’s U.S., he writes in his latest book, “The Bubble of American Supremacy,” is a “threat to the world.” We have become a “supremacist” nation.

Despite his reputation as an international philanthropist, Soros occasionally becomes candid about his real nature. “I am sort of a deus ex machina,” Soros told the New York Times in 1994. “I am something unnatural. I’m very comfortable with my public persona because it is one I have created for myself. It represents what I like to be as distinct from what I really am. You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’m very much self-centered.”

Soros got to the point quicker when he explained the deepest secrets of his soul to biographer Michael Kaufman. “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact,” he said.

But the globalist billionaire’s mad visions don’t end there.

Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad,” Soros said on British TV. “In fact, my grandfather was actually paranoid. I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.

In his book “Soros on Soros,” he says: “I do not accept the rules imposed by others…. And in periods of regime change, the normal rules don’t apply.” Clearly, Soros considers himself to be someone who is able to determine when the “normal rules” should and shouldn’t apply.

  • Tom Duncan

    Do you think this arrogant self-worshiping attitude is exclusive to this one Blight?! All zionists feel this way, as do 99.9% of all Judaic’s…why do you think they denied their own Messiah, Jesus Christ?! They have it in their very religion that they are “God’s little chosen creatures” and akin to being demiurgic.

    • Mathusla

      All religions are abominations. That dose not mean that all Judaic’s, Catholics, Muslims and the rest are abominations: Just means they need to stop worshiping that which doesn’t exists.

      • AnaLorenaVictor

        So, Soros exists, would you believe in him and worship him? Do you believe in the oxygen you breathe? But you cannot see it, what about the air that moves your hair when you drive your convertible? Can you feel love? But you cannot see, you can see the results of all these things. But you can see sin and the results of sin. You cannot see the “grace” of God until you have faith.

        • Mathusla

          George Soros is a mere man. Soros Is a Hungarian Jew. From a well to do Ashkenazi Jewish family. Like all successful business people George has been and still is involved in graft; you don’t amass 25 billion dollars selling ladies silk stockings to poor Hungarian Jews.
          George Is thrifty: A shyster, a crook. He has bought into the Hillary Clinton presidency if elected; with the goodly sum of 25 million dollars. He hopes to influence American Foreign policy, particularly in relation to the movements of Middle Eastern peoples who are now evacuating they’re homes en mass in Biblical numbers.
          Like most self-made people with massive wealth, George is a delusional sycophant; A fantasist with nothing else to do but create trouble. It Is a way of being noticed.

    • AnaLorenaVictor

      You are trying to minimize the danger this man represents, he is behind the Clinton because he wants go have a one world government where he will be the only one making decisions and everyone following his saying. Not every jew is a nut. Stop putting all people in the same basket. I can say that all black people are thieves or that all white people are murderers, or that all hispanics are identity thieves or that all asians are suicidal, but that is not the case, there are all kinds of people in every race and ethnicity.

  • andremax77

    Soros is an example of a person that is completely submitted to the devil. Everything he does with his money is to perpetrate evil. Make no mistake about it he’s Obama’s boss. He’s the bag man for all the Marxist/leftist/ communist activity that we’ve witnessed in recent years in the US especially (BLM). And don’t blame the Jews, there are other globalist billionaires he’s in league with and most of them are not Jewish.

  • Frikkie Frederick Botes

    I am a god. you are a demon. Gods dont need money on earth. Only demons need money to feel lintel

  • Jackbat

    As far as I am concerned, SOROS is about the most evil POS to ever walk the face of the earth and deserves to be ELLIMINATED from the face of the earth to go visit the real GOD to be sent to the deepest pits of HELL ! He is the DEVIL, not a god !! My true dream is for PUTIN,TO FIND HIS ASS AND FILL HIS CONTRACT !!!!!

  • dennis richardson

    I hope that too many people do not block my view of Jesus Christ sending George Soros to HELL

