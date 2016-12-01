George Soros Linked To “Pizzagate” Pedo Scandal
Billionaire Clinton donor George Soros has been linked to a Washington D.C. pedophile scandal known as “pizzagate” by internet detectives on Reddit.
According to the Federal Election Commission, Soros gave Comet Ping Pong, a pizzeria in the middle of a huge pedophile scandal implicating many top politicians, tens of thousands of dollars.
According to Reddit:
George Soros linked to Comet Ping Pong. $21864.25 sent to Comet Ping Pong from American Bridge PAC.
http://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?14960793887
http://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?13941306270
http://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?13940775420
American Bridge PAC is largely funded by Democratic donors and labor unions.
Billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros was the group’s largest donor for the 2012 and 2014 cycles, contributing $1 million in 2012 and over $1 million in 2014.
In 2012, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees donated $575,000.
American Bridge was one of several progressive political groups to coordinate fundraising efforts for the 2012 elections. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Bridge_21st_Century
