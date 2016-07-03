George Soros Plans New World Order EU Superstate Coup

George Soros and his New World Order cronies are running scared after Brexit and they are working overtime behind the scenes on contingency plans to ensure they retain their control over humanity.

Brexit has thrown the future of the European superstate and the New World Order into chaos, but instead of congratulating themselves for winning this battle, anti-globalists must now keep in mind that they are fighting a war.

The New World Order elite have had such a powerful grip over humanity for so long, it is naive to think they will roll over at the first sign of public revolt. We are entering a critical stage in world history and we must keep a close eye on what the global elites attempt to roll out as a contingency plan to ensure they retain central control over the masses.

Mac Slavo reports that in perfect ‘order out of chaos’ fashion, the elite are now beginning to show their hand. Predictably, it isn’t pretty.

Problem. Reaction. Solution.

What will come out of the vote for Britain to leave the European Union, and who will benefit from it?

There is considerable reason to think that it will be the very billionaire elite class who created the EU in the first place.

If the push for Brexit was fueled by the European anger against unlimited migration and its side effects of extreme culture clash, terrorism and sensational incidents of rape, then it was the very crisis that the likes of the Davos elite, and in particular, the Bilderberg elite having been playing upon.

The Problem: Europe is on the verge of collapse

“You break it, you buy it.”

We’ve all heard the maxim above, meant to be cautionary warning to clumsy shoppers that the store will not pay for any losses. But on the global scale, it is a recipe to buy up the broken pieces of nations, businesses and entire continents (or at least their most valuable assets) for pennies on the dollar.

It is this type of maneuver that should be considered when looking at the true impact of Brexit, as well as the true reasons for the intense migrant crisis that hit Europe like a wave during the past couple of years.

For instance, the UN Migration Chief Peter Sutherland, who happens to be non-executive chairman of Goldman Sach International and a steering member of the Bilderberg committee, literally called for migration as a weapon in order to “undermine” the homogeneity and sovereignty of European nations:

In 2012 Mr Sutherland was quizzed by the House of Lords EU home affairs sub-committee about what the EU should do about evidence from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that employment rates among migrants were higher in the US and Australia than EU countries.

Mr Sutherland, who has attended meetings of The Bilderberg Group, told the committee: “The United States, or Australia and New Zealand, are migrant societies and therefore they accommodate more readily those from other backgrounds than we do ourselves, who still nurse a sense of our homogeneity and difference from others.

“And that’s precisely what the European Union, in my view, should be doing its best to undermine.”

That was in 2012, as the Syrian refugee migrant crisis was yet to unfold in a huge way.

The Reaction: Market panic, predictable to keen observers

The entire sequence events played upon fear for effect, a catalyst making the strength of the reaction more intense, in turn giving greater momentum to the solution.

Brexit was played up in the media, not just in Europe where its effects would be most felt, but in the United States and globally as well. The shocking death of a Member of Parliament by a deranged killer proclaiming sovereignty for Britain seemed almost calculated to heighten the divisive spirit. There were months of scaremongering and warnings about the fianancial doom a “leave” vote would usher in, in attempt to scare away support for the referendum – or perhaps as prelude to the events to come in the aftermath.

Its causes have been attributed to a swell of populism, fueled by anger over the compounding disasters from migrants being driven from Syria and the Middle East. Years of Greek debt crisis, enormous sums of money for bailouts and a relinquishment of power to centralized bureaucrats made the EU increasingly distasteful.

All that only made disobeying the wishes of the ruling establishment all the more tempting. Nervous money switched hands, and the vote was too close to call. On the eve of the actual vote, there was biblical storm with dramatic flashing lightning, and floods that kept people from the poles.

And, surprise a victory, and quite a reaction there was.

But what does it mean?

Qui Bono? A Bet On Crisis

Because the Brexit result came as a surprise to most investors, after a ‘smart money’ predicted that Britain would remain and markets would abide, a great deal of money was lost. The rush to get out of the pound, which began in the days ahead of the vote, initiated huge currency exchanges and crashed the value of the Pound sterling.

Just afterwards, and very quietly, the Bank of England injected £250 billion into the markets as a preemptive bailout-innoculation just as investors faced what was reportedly more than a trillion was lost. That scale of money is more than half the amount that Congress gave to the big banks after the 2008 economic crisis… but very little has been said about it.

The panic over Brexit has given George Soros, and his powerful friends, the perfect excuse they need to intervene.

As Michael Snyder reported in the lead up to the vote, Soros has been calculating a few moves ahead:

Mr. Soros also argues that there remains a good chance the European Union will collapse under the weight of the migration crisis, continuing challenges in Greece and a potential exit by the United Kingdom from the EU.

“If Britain leaves, it could unleash a general exodus, and the disintegration of the European Union will become practically unavoidable,” he said.

So, that is what he would be shorting on.

Weeks ahead of the Brexit vote, George Soros meanwhile reportedly moved some 37% of his stocks into gold – meaning that he made a fortune as others were taken in by the economic consequences of the European divorce.

Yet Soros and Lord Rothschild were among those who wrote in advance of the event – warning of the destruction that would result from an attempt to leave the European Union – and now they are watching it burn. (Their phoenix plan to create order from the ashes is a necessary counter-balancing act to this destruction.)

The Solution: A new European superstate under control of the bankers

Thus, the EU faces a crisis of disintegration amid an atmosphere of economic collapse.

The survey of the financial landscape will look something like Europe did after WWII – in ruins, awaiting a victor to rescue and rebuild the lives of the people who have been devastated by the ravages of war.

Plans have already been put forward to morph the current EU into an even more centralized superstate, and with less room for interference from the populations who live in Europe should they become unhappy.

The foreign ministers of France and Germany are due to reveal a blueprint to effectively do away with individual member states in what is being described as an “ultimatum”.

Under the radical proposals EU countries will lose the right to have their own army, criminal law, taxation system or central bank, with all those powers being transferred to Brussels.

The migration crisis and related issues have predictably disrupted society, and now they are going to use it for their gain, as the ushers lead them to the exits and set fire in the theater.

Back in January, George Soros called for new major initiative – on the scale of the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after WWII – with strings attached to control the future of the European countries into the foreseeable future.

Soros, who is really showing his accelerating age, stated back in January of 2016:

“The European Union is in an existential crisis. And, it needs to get out of that, because of the migration problem is effectively … distressing and the European Union is falling apart. And that’s a time when you need to have a major initiative – a Marshall Plan – it’s absolutely appropriate.”

The New American revealed the scheme he intends by these statements:

After having literally created the refugee crisis from start to finish — destroying multiple Middle Eastern nations and then demanding that Europe accept the millions of displaced victims — the internationalist establishment is now exploiting the chaos it unleashed to push more globalism and statism.

And now, like other establishment voices, Soros is also pointing out the obvious. The European Union, he said in a recent interview, is “on the verge of collapse” due to the sudden influx of well over a million Islamic refugees last year. Not coincidentally, Soros also has ideas about “solutions.” And not surprisingly, those alleged “solutions” involve more globalism for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East — along with less sovereignty, self-government, and liberty.

Other internationalist schemes being pushed by exploiting the refugee crisis include the creation of new EU institutions, including agencies to usurp control over immigration from formerly sovereign nations, as well as to create military outfits ostensibly aimed at “protecting Europe’s borders” from the refugee tsunami sparked by globalist machinations. Globalist former Goldman Sachs boss Peter Sutherland, currently “serving” as the UN “special representative of the secretary-general for international migration,” openly declared that national sovereignty is an “absolute illusion” that must be “put behind us” in the interest of the refugee crisis and, more broadly, creating a “better world.”

Now, with a swelling economic disaster hanging in the dark clouds overhead, Brexit may serve as the crisis Soros and his billionaire friends need to enact their Marshall Plan – certain to give power to central banks and a create a permanent dictatorship over the European continent, and beyond.

Whether that happens or not, Soros will be positioned to profit, clever devil. As NewsBison reported:

BILLIONAIRE investor George Soros took out a staggering €100MILLION bet that a major German bank would collapse after Britain decisions to cut ties with the crumbling EU.

The man who “broke the Bank of England” took a short position of 0.51 per cent in Deutsche Bank shares on Friday – the day after the people of Britain backed Brexit [… later] Soros Fund Management said its short position was now 0.46 per cent – suggesting it had begun to take profits from the trade.

Mr Soros who banked profits of $1bn by famously positioning himself against sterling 22 years ago, said a British exodus from the bloc would make the eventual dissolution of the EU “practically irreversible”.

Doesn’t everyone just feel lied to?