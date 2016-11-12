George Soros Sued For $550 Million By Dead Cop’s Father

The father of a Dallas policeman killed during a Black Lives Matter protest is sueing the activist organization and their financier George Soros for $550 million in damages.

The father of Patrick Zamarripa filed a lawsuit in the US District Court in Dallas on Monday against George Soros, Black Lives Matter and other groups for allegedly “inciting a war on police” that led to the death of his son.

“While Defendant Black Lives Matter claims to combat anti-black racism,” the lawsuit said, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, “the movement has in fact incited and committed further violence, severe bodily injury and death against police officers of all races and ethnicities, Jews, and Caucasians. Defendant Black Lives Matter is in fact a violent and revolutionary criminal gang.”

Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa, 32, was on patrol July 7 this year when hundreds of people marched through downtown Dallas. Toward the end of the march, a sniper, Micah Johnson opened fire, ambushing the crowd and killing five police officers – four from the Dallas Police Department, including Zamarripa.

The lawsuit lists leading activists involved in organizing the protests, including George Soros, Malik Zulu Shabazz, leader of the New Black PantherS, Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network, Black Lives Matter organizer Rashad Turner, Opal Tometi, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, Deray McKesson and Johnette Elizie.

The lawsuit claimed that Micah Johnson, the Dallas shooter, was “acting as an agent of and at and under the direction of” the defendants. Enrique Zamarripa said he sued because “I want justice for my son.”

Soros also behind Trump protests

News of the lawsuit comes after George Soros was revealed as a driving force behind the organizing of nationwide protests against the election of Donald Trump — exposing the protests to largely be an organized, top-down operation — and not an organic movement of concerned Americans taking to the streets as reported by the mainstream media.

The Free Though Project reports:

Wednesday saw protests in the streets of at least 10 major U.S. cities. Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Portland, Ore., St. Paul, Minn., Seattle, and several other cities saw protests, according to USA Today.

In light of the protests and rioting that have transpired since the election of Trump, a closer analysis of the dynamic at play is warranted to gauge whether it’s an organic grassroots movement, or something much more organized, sophisticated and potentially dangerous.

Soros’ affiliated organization MoveOn.org released the following press release yesterday afternoon:

Americans to Come Together in Hundreds Peaceful Gatherings of Solidarity, Resistance, and Resolve Following Election Results



Hundreds of Americans, dozens of organizations to gather peacefully outside the White House and in cities and towns nationwide to take a continued stand against misogyny, racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia.



Tonight, thousands of Americans will come together at hundreds of peaceful gatherings in cities and towns across the nation, including outside the White House, following the results of Tuesday’s presidential election.

The gatherings – organized by MoveOn.org and allies – will affirm a continued rejection of Donald Trump’s bigotry, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and misogyny and demonstrate our resolve to fight together for the America we still believe is possible.



Within two hours of the call-to-action, MoveOn members had created more than 200 gatherings nationwide, with the number continuing to grow on Wednesday afternoon.

Now come reports from various protest locations that reveal a substantially coordinated effort, and not the organic grassroots showing by concerned Americans, as the mainstream media is reporting. Photos from Austin, Texas reveal a line of busses the “protestors” arrived in, making their appearance seem substantially less than organic – with a direct implication of being strategically orchestrated.

With evidence mounting, the question must be asked; is George Soros working through his front organizations to foment an American revolution?

@BeshoyBadie @desjax @erictucker Pretty evident that the signs were printed by Soros and Creamer groups. IIRC Soros linked w/ MB & Huma pic.twitter.com/KgXvIQr2b8 — MEGATRON (@MEGATRONs_SMIRK) November 10, 2016

Note that the group is actively organizing protests to a democratic election that no one is contesting the legitimacy of in terms of whether the vote was rigged, etc. Essentially, they are displeased with the results and are calling for people to rise up and not accept the results. For an organization that feigns to promote democracy, their actions speak otherwise.