George Soros Voids Hungarian Election – “Result Is Not Legitimate”

Billionaire globalist George Soros has declared the results of the Hungarian election “null and void” because he does not like the outcome.

The recent parliamentary election in Hungary yielded a victory for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party and a humiliating blow for Soros, who had spent millions of dollars of his own money trying to rig the election.

Sputniknews.com reports: Hungary’s government has once again warned of the threat Mr. Soros poses to the country, with government spokesperson Zoltán Kovács telling reporters on Tuesday that Soros has not accepted the outcome of the election and will continue to meddle in the country’s affairs to suit his pro-immigrant agenda.

“The events of recent days have made it crystal clear that George Soros is not prepared to accept the result of the Hungary parliamentary election,” spokesperson Zoltán Kovács said on April 17 in Budapest.

Mr. Kovács highlighted that Soros was attempting to throw the legitimacy of the election into question, in addition to encouraging anti-government protests throughout Hungary.

“It is absolutely obvious what we can count on from representatives and organizations of the Soros empire: they will try to break Hungary and attempt to make the county give up its anti-immigration standpoint, and force onto it a permanent distribution mechanism that would force tens of thousands of immigrants onto member states. This solution was prepared by EU institutions last June via the so-called Dublin IV reforms.”

The spokesperson reaffirmed Budapest’s resistance to EU proposals to redistribute migrants throughout the bloc and said the Hungarian electorate expressed their anti-immigrant stance via the elections earlier this month.

“The election clearly defined the path along which Hungary must travel in the fight against migration,” Mr. Kovács added.

Budapest accused Soros of hiring some 2,000 people to meddle in the parliamentary elections. The ruling Fidesz party and its coalition partner are attempting to ban his groups, such as the pro-immigration Open Society Foundation, from the country.

The so-called “Stop Soros Act” is yet to be passed through parliament, but PM Orbán is hopeful the bill will limit Soros’ influence in the country’s internal affairs.

Hungary is one of the most anti-immigrant EU member states and has repeatedly clashed with the union over their contrasting stances on tackling the migrant crisis.

In 2015, Hungary opted to be build barriers along the Hungary-Serbia and Hungary-Croatia borders to prevent migrants from entering the country en route to western European nations, which have migrant-friendly governments and generous welfare programs.