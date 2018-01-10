German TV Show Forces Teen Girl To Date Adult Illegal Immigrant

A state-run German TV broadcaster recently aired a show for children where an underage teenage girl was forced to date an adult illegal immigrant.
At the expense of the German taxpayers, a 30-year-old man was coupled with a 16-year-old girl as part of a children’s documentary about relationships.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The migrant said he was around the same age as the girl but later admitted to being 19 and could be much older.
Breitbart.com reported:
An “underage” migrant, who was presented as being in a romantic relationship with an underage girl in a controversial German children’s channel television programme, has admitted he is actually an adult.
The documentary Malvina, Diaa and Love was broadcast in November on the publicly-funded German television channel Kika, which is directed at children aged three to 13, and has been slammed by many as “propaganda” as it favourably presents a largely one-sided relationship between a 16-year-old German girl and an adult Syrian asylum seeker.
The Syrian named Diaa was said to be around the same age as 16-year-old Malvina but later admitted he is actually 19 year.
#Diaabolisch!
Ausverkauf freiheitlicher Rechte von Frauen & Mädchen als Normalität?
Zurück in die Zukunft auf Arabisch: #Syrer war im Dezember 2016 laut #AWO #Fulda bereits 18, nun bei #KiKa erst 17 Jahre alt!#AfD #Malvina#Rundfunkbeitrag abschaffen!
➡️https://t.co/6HBhASJynd pic.twitter.com/4HpoLwg5JC
— Alternative für Deutschland 🇩🇪 (@AfD) January 9, 2018
