German TV Show Forces Teen Girl To Date Adult Illegal Immigrant

A state-run German TV broadcaster recently aired a show for children where an underage teenage girl was forced to date an adult illegal immigrant.

At the expense of the German taxpayers, a 30-year-old man was coupled with a 16-year-old girl as part of a children’s documentary about relationships.

The migrant said he was around the same age as the girl but later admitted to being 19 and could be much older.

The documentary Malvina, Diaa and Love was broadcast in November on the publicly-funded German television channel Kika, which is directed at children aged three to 13, and has been slammed by many as “propaganda” as it favourably presents a largely one-sided relationship between a 16-year-old German girl and an adult Syrian asylum seeker.

The Syrian named Diaa was said to be around the same age as 16-year-old Malvina but later admitted he is actually 19 year.