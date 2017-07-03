Germans Officially A Minority In Their Own Country

July 3, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 4

Germans officially become a minority in their own country

Germans are now officially a minority in their own country, with Frankfurt declaring that 51.2% of its city’s inhabitants now have immigrant backgrounds.

According to new statistics released in June, Germans are expected to become a minority across other major German cities in the very near future.

Speisa.com reports: There are big differences between Germans and immigrants in family structures, where Germans have far fewer children and far more single households for economics and employment.

Meanwhile, the proportion of the poor is twice as high among immigrants, while having a much lower employment rate.

Especially immigrant women are less active in the employment market, with 59% in jobs, while 78% of German women work.

The next German cities where Germans are expected to be a minority in the near future are Augsburg and Stuttgart.

They will then enter the range of other European cities such as: London, Amsterdam, Geneva and Brussels, where the ethnic population has been outnumbered.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Joseph Kalman

    They can thank for it to Mrs. Merkel …

  • thatsofukenfunny

    serves them right.. fucking arrogant wankers,,,,,,,,, hahahaha fuken classic…… Hilariousssss…lololol..ohh my goodness how funny

  • thatsofukenfunny

    atttt Joseph kalman.. comment below…. they can thank for it to mrs merkel..hahahha ffs dude…that’s the funniest attempt to wrote English I have ever read….. lololol…… they can thank for it to mrs merkel…. lololol.. that’s fuken classicly funny

  • mary

    Mrs merkel is to blame is that what you are trying to say