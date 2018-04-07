Several people have been killed and others injured after a car drove into at least 30 people in the German city of Munster on Saturday.
“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a German police spokeswoman said.
According to Spiegel magazine, German authorities are ‘assuming’ the incident was a terrorist attack.
“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a German police spokeswoman said.
According to one eyewitness, the terrorist driving the car shot himself at the scene.
Report: Suspect in Munster, Germany terror attack shot himself at the scene.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2018
Pictures on social media show the chaos immediately after the attack as police cordoned off an area of the city.
#münster pic.twitter.com/ODQUsodAnI
— Paul Fegmann (@Pauli_Feger) April 7, 2018
Additional photos emerge from scene where driver rammed vehicle into restaurant Grosser Kiepenkerl, in Munster, Germany – leaving three dead and more than 30 injured. pic.twitter.com/OLUbYhsdNI
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 7, 2018
Police urged the public to “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where a police operation is underway.
In a tweet, the force said: “There are deaths and injuries. Please avoid the area.”
“We are on site.”
Today is the 1 year anniversary of the Stockholm terror attack in Sweden in which a truck was used to plow down people. Co-incidence?
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Germany On Lockdown: Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Multiple Dead - April 7, 2018
- Trump: It’s Not A Conspiracy – Millions Illegally Voted For Hillary - April 6, 2018
- NORAD: Military Radar Screens Were ‘Sabotaged’ During 9/11 Attacks - April 6, 2018