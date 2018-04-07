Germany On Lockdown: Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Multiple Dead

April 7, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 1

Germany terrorist attack

Several people have been killed and others injured after a car drove into at least 30 people in the German city of Munster on Saturday. 

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a German police spokeswoman said.

According to Spiegel magazine, German authorities are ‘assuming’ the incident was a terrorist attack.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a German police spokeswoman said.

According to one eyewitness, the terrorist driving the car shot himself at the scene.

Pictures on social media show the chaos immediately after the attack as police cordoned off an area of the city.

Police urged the public to “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where a police operation is underway.

In a tweet, the force said: “There are deaths and injuries. Please avoid the area.”

“We are on site.”

Today is the 1 year anniversary of the Stockholm terror attack in Sweden in which a truck was used to plow down people. Co-incidence?

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Steve S

    Just another day in False Flag Mania. BOOM!