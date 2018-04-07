Germany On Lockdown: Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Multiple Dead

Several people have been killed and others injured after a car drove into at least 30 people in the German city of Munster on Saturday.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a German police spokeswoman said.

According to Spiegel magazine, German authorities are ‘assuming’ the incident was a terrorist attack.

According to one eyewitness, the terrorist driving the car shot himself at the scene.

Report: Suspect in Munster, Germany terror attack shot himself at the scene. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2018

Pictures on social media show the chaos immediately after the attack as police cordoned off an area of the city.

Additional photos emerge from scene where driver rammed vehicle into restaurant Grosser Kiepenkerl, in Munster, Germany – leaving three dead and more than 30 injured. pic.twitter.com/OLUbYhsdNI — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 7, 2018

Police urged the public to “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where a police operation is underway.

In a tweet, the force said: “There are deaths and injuries. Please avoid the area.”

“We are on site.”

Today is the 1 year anniversary of the Stockholm terror attack in Sweden in which a truck was used to plow down people. Co-incidence?