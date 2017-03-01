Terrifying Ghost Photobombs Teenager’s Selfie

A 13-year-old girl who posted a selfie to Facebook became terrified when she realised that a shadowy ghost ‘photobombed’ her picture.

Jessica Ogletree posted a picture taken by her teenage daughter to Facebook, but quickly realised that a creepy looking man lurked in the background of the photo.

Fox 10 reports:

The teen and her brother were reportedly fishing with their grandparents in Tifton, Georgia when something other worldly decided to tag along.

“Notice my son Kolton in the background and then notice the gentleman standing to his right!!!” Jessica posted on Facebook.

There’s just one problem with the man in the background. According to Jessica, he doesn’t exist! (Gasp!)

“Ya’ll this gentleman was NOT with them today and there was no one else at these back ponds where they were fishing. The only people there today were Haley, Kolton and their grandparents…”

According to her mother, Haley was going back through pictures she had taken during the day and noticed the (dare we say it), “ghost man.” Like any good teenager, she freaked out and called her mom. Mom wasn’t so much freaked out as she was excited.

“I personally think it’s pretty cool because today is Kolton’s birthday and he caught the biggest fish he’s ever caught! It looks like the man is happy for him!”

A happy, friendly ghost? Where does that sound familiar?

This isn’t the first time a “ghost” has been caught on camera. In fact there have been thousands of photos taken that report to show some sort of figure (some nice looking, others absolutely terrifying) hanging around.

So, ghost of a long lost fisherman or just bad lighting? Let us know what you think by commenting on our Facebook page.