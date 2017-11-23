Doctors Baffled As Giant Eel Removed From Drunk Man’s Butt

Doctors in China have been left baffled after removing a giant eel that was inserted into a drunk man’s anus.

No, this is not a joke.

The man, in his 40’s, arrived at Nanchang University hospital in eastern China intoxicated and too embarassed to explain why the sea creature was rammed up his butt.

The eel moved its way into the man’s abdomen, causing serious pain and danger.

Surgeons say they have successfully removed the serpent and have confirmed that the unnamed man is now recovering in hospital.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Metro.co.uk reports:

It is not the first time doctors in China have had to remove eels from people’s bodies.

In April this year, a 49-year-old surnamed Liu from South China’s Guangdong Province had the same species of eel removed from his intestines after he shoved one of the animals up his anus “to cure constipation”.

A month later, another man from Sichuan Province in south-western China was treated in a similar case, only this time his friends inserted the live eel up his backside as a prank.

The cases did not end there, however, as a high-profile incident known as “Eel-Gate” saw a 20-year-old vlogger known as ‘Qi Qi’ put on a condom over an Asian swamp eel and used it to masturbate during a live broadcast.

The animal became stuck inside her during the July live stream, and she needed life-saving surgery afterwards.

China’s National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications said the vlogger, whose surname is Zhang, and 21 others were arrested as part of a crackdown on porn being broadcast on the live-streaming platform ‘Tiger’.