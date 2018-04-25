Girl Dares Boyfriend To Throw Dart Above Her Head, Gets Hit In Eye

April 25, 2018 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

A video shows a young woman getting a dart in the eye after repeatedly daring her boyfriend to throw it at a dartboard just above her head.

A disturbing video appears to show a young woman getting a dart in the eye after repeatedly daring her boyfriend to throw it at a dartboard just above her head.

The footage, which has not been independently verified, is thought to have been shot in a New York City bar.

The daredavil woman, who appears to have had a few drinks, shouts “go you f*****g p***y” at the man while sitting underneath the dart board.

Her jaw drops as the first dart shoots past her hair, narrowly missing her face, and sticks into the back wall.

She removes the dart and holds it up for the camera, before saying: “Almost… It was like it hit an apple on my head.”

But that is where the William Tell comparisons end. Just as it seems disaster was averted, her boyfriend throws another dart which goes straight into her eye.

new-york-bar-darts
Footage shows the woman daring her boyfriend to throw a dart at her head while she sat underneath a board.
dart-bar-dare
The first one narrowly missed her head but the second is seen going into her eye.

She immediately pulls it out and, although she doesn’t seem to be in much pain initially, she looks panicked as the video ends.

It is unclear whether the dart hit the skin around her lower eyelid or pierced her actual eyeball.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the woman was taken to hospital.

dart-new-york-eye
This the moment a woman got a dart in her eye in a New York bar.

The Sun reports: the injury, known officially as ocular penetration or perforation, can result in vision loss or loss of the eye, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

It adds: “Penetrating or perforating injuries should be evaluated and treated immediately.

“Depending on the material causing the injury and location of entry, severe vision loss can occur.”

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)