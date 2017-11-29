Girl Scouts To Allow Grown Men To Shower With Young Girls

The U.K.’s version of the Girl Scouts are changing their rules in order to allow fully grown men to shower with girls as young as 5-years-old.

The updated Girl Guides handbook decrees that biological men who “identify” as females can now shower and sleep with the little girls.

For the first time, Girlguiding’s official guidance instructs guide leaders to allow members who were born male but now identify as female to share changing rooms, toilets and sleeping quarters with girls when away on excursions.

The 107-year-old organisation updated its rules, which apply to members aged from five to 25, to allow transgender girls to “share accommodation with other young members if they wish” and use the same facilities.

Mrctv.org reports: Why? Because, according to the open-minded Girl Guides’ website, “the use of gendered facilities” can “cause anxiety.”

Of course, a grown man with a penis standing naked in a shower may also cause anxiety to the seven-year-old girl standing next to him, but that’s neither here nor there to the ultra-enlightened group. If you happen to be one of the few backwards, Stone Age females who aren’t comfortable sharing bathroom, shower and sleeping facilities with a dude, the onus is on you, not the mentally confused guy, to adjust your situation.

“If a young person doesn’t feel comfortable sharing accommodation, for whatever reason, we encourage them to talk to their leader about alternative accommodation and facilities,” the Girl Guides advise.

Not only that, but the Girl Guides aren’t required to inform little girls’ parents that a boy – or possibly even an intact adult male – will be getting naked and shacking up next to their daughters.

The guidance states that it is not “best practice” to inform parents that a trans person will be attending a residential event.

Oh – and also, this: according to the U.K.’s nonsensical laws, you don’t have to undergo a medical diagnosis to be treated as “transgender” – meaning so long as you channel your inner Shania and say you feel like a woman, you’re all cleared to sleep and shower with little girls.

But clearly, there’s no possible way this could go wrong.