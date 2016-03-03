Latest

GlaxoSmithKline Given Small Fine For Killing Babies During Vaccine Trials

Posted on March 3, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, World // 355 Comments

GlaxoSmithKline given small fine for killing 13 babies during vaccine trial

GlaxoSmithKline have been given a slap on the wrist and a small fine of $93,000 after being found guilty of killing 14 babies during a vaccine trial in 2012. 

GSK were found guilty of conducting trials on human beings and faking parental authorizations in allowing them to experiment on babies in Argentina.

Naturalnews.com reports:

The judge handed down the ruling following a report by the National Administration of Medicine, Food and Technology (ANMAT) which concluded that the COMPASS trial conducted between 2007 and 2008 demonstrated “failures in the process of obtaining the necessary consent letters from participants, hence violating the patients’ rights; as well the inclusion of patients that did not fully meet the required clinical conditions to be submitted into the program.”

A total of 15,000 children under the age of one were recruited into the study from poor families attending public hospitals in three separate Argentinean provinces.

The scandal was broken by pediatrician Ana Marchese, who learned of the COMPASS study while working at one of the public hospitals involved. She reported the violations to the Argentine Federation of Health Professionals (FESPROSA), which later took the complaints to the government.

“GSK Argentina set a protocol at the hospital, and recruited several doctors working there,” Marchese said. “These doctors took advantage of the many illiterate parents whom take their children for treatment by pressuring and forcing them into signing these 28-page consent forms and getting them involved in the trials.”

“[Drug companies] can’t experiment in Europe or the United States, so they come to do it in third-world countries,” she said.

The COMPASS trial was conducted to test a new pneumococcal vaccine. Similar trials were conducted in Colombia and Panama.

Marchese noted that the new vaccine is not significantly different from existing pneumococcal vaccines.

“There already exist very good vaccines for the same diseases, but we all know how laboratories work, they only care for their own business,” she said.

Corruption and intimidation

Many of the complaints against GSK centered around its treatment of the children involved in the study.

“Once a picked patient [arrived], [he or she] would automatically disappear to be taken somewhere else in order to be treated by those doctors specially recruited by GSK,” Marchese said. “These sorts of practices are not legal and occurred without any type of state control, plus they don’t comply with the minimum ethical requirements.”

“In various particular cases, the doctors who had conducted the trials avoided to answer the many phone calls made by worried parents after witnessing their babies’ first reactions to the vaccines,” she added.

“A lot of people wanted to leave the protocol but they were not allowed,” said Julieta Ovejero, the great aunt of one of the babies who died. “They forced them to continue under the threat that if they leave they wouldn’t get any other vaccines for their children.”

In 2008, when FESPROSA first broke the story that 12 children had died, local GSK researcher Enrique Smith dismissed the deaths, calling it “a very low figure if we compare it with the deaths produced by the respiratory illnesses that the pneumococcal bacteria causes.”

In the Santiago del Estero province, the COMPASS trial was approved by the provincial health minister — who also happened to be Enrique Smith’s brother.

  • ang

    Lets hope India get a bigger payment, for all the deaths and disabilities caused by the illegal hpv trials done there. Yep, always the poor and illiterate. As for the 93,000? sounds like the government had to do a token, oh dear, slap on the wrist, we have been found out.

    • Justthefacts

      Nothing will ever come from it. Issues with this trial started with the reported death of 7 girls.

      This led to immediate suspension of the trial in 2010 even though it was supposed to run
      until 2011. Investigations showed these deaths weren’t directly connected to the vaccines

      the investigation is over. Nothing happened.

      • http://dont.bother David Foster

        Nothing happened? Really? You seem to be ignoring the majority of the article, and most of the story here…you know…all the ethical lapses and lack of informed consent, taking advantage of the parents, insisting that only GSK doctors see children who received the vaccine.

        Hmmm…now why would they only want GSK doctors to see those kids??…

        • Justthefacts

          Yes…… Really. Please explain what has resulted? Any penalties for ethic violations? Any penalties for taking advantage of parents?
          .
          Nothing happened because that article was at the beginning of the investigations. At the end of the investigation, there was no significant vocations found or deaths found due to vaccines. In fact, the same work and study continues.
          .
          Did doctors other than GSK see these children as a part of the investigation? Yes.
          .

          Come on David, you are not up on the news. It was noise. Sorry it wasn’t anything you could hang your hat on.

  • ang

    14 babies $93,000? are they saying come back here, keep doing it, lives are cheap here?

  • ang

    ANyone interested in GSK immorality study329.org they have murdered thousands! Yep all kids.

    • Justthefacts

      Well, THAT has nothing to do with vaccines. Straw man much?

  • http://dont.bother David Foster

    Cost. Of. Doing. Business. to these people.

    • White_and_Nerdy

      Hey Old buddy Davey…..

      I did the experiment, it took a 14 year-old less than 15 seconds to find what National
      Administration of Medicine, Food and Technology (ANMAT) actually said:

      “We [ANMAT] expressly remark that NONE of the deaths mentioned in the media were related to the vaccines given as part of the COMPASS program, since all the involved patients received what is called a
      blind placebo, which is a simile of the vaccine but without any active substance. The vaccine is safe.”

      That is the thing about the antic-vacc fraud….they prey upon folks that are literally unable intellectually keep up with a middle-school student. Hard to believe but here you are…time after time after time…

      Thanks again for the public service!

      W&N

      • http://dont.bother David Foster

        You document your bias and your ignorance in a single post, that is quite a talent.

        You conveniently leave out the fact that GSK was fined for numerous violations, including the violation of informed consent rights for the parents of these infants. From a reputable source:

        http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2812%2960217-7/fulltext

        What many might find amazing is that of these 14 deaths, which are according to ANMAT and GSK not related to the vaccine, all occurred in the “placebo” group. That would seem to be quite a coincidence. It is also very convenient that we have not seen any external verification of this claim.

        Nonetheless, it is tragically humorous to see how the pro-vaccine ideologues actually believe such terms as “blind placebo group”, which is described as a “simile of the vaccine but without any active substances”. I guess Dr. Pan was right, the most dangerous ingredient in vaccines really IS water. Dr. Offit was right too, you can get 10,000 of these things at once they are so safe.

        Poppycock, the “simile vaccine” they mention is simply the vaccine with the antigen removed…what remains is hardly as “inactive” as they pretend.

        See this is very common in vaccine safety “research”, the use of a placebo which is not a placebo at all. Often it is just a different vaccine, usually it is the vaccine with the antigen removed. This is how they “tested” safety of HPV vaccines and found them to be safe. They found alarming levels of autoimmune and other reactions but since they occurred in both groups, voila! the vaccine is safe. Brilliant! I am not yet familiar with the vaccine being tested here, but my guess is that it contains high amounts of aluminum adjuvant, just like the HPV vaccine.

        • White_and_Nerdy

          Once again Davey you prove your inability to function at a middle-school level.

          Reading failure—the results were confirmed by the ANMAT investigation.

          Math failure—it is not a coincidence that you don’t understand the distribution of deaths….you can’t follow the 5th grade math much less basic statistics….

          Integrity failure—you know with absolute certainly that the anti-vaccs lie about Glaxo killing these kids you just literally don’t care at all about the truth or our children’s health….

          Hey great news! I have done the experiment and the average middle-school student has the
          integrity and literacy skills to look up exactly how placebos should be formulated in clinical trials and immediately see how the anti-vaccs systematically lie about this.

          Fact is placebos are used correctly in vaccine trials.

          E.g. http://www.fda.gov/downloads/drugs/guidancecomplianceregulatoryinformation/guidances/ucm073139.pdf

          “In a placebo-controlled trial, subjects are randomly assigned to a test treatment or to an identical-appearing treatment that does not contain the test drug.”

          “The name of the control suggests that its purpose is to control for placebo effect (improvement in a subject resulting from thinking that he or she is taking a drug)” etc, etc….

          There are countless millions of statisticians/publications that can verify this fact….for those actually interested in the truth

          Davey, this is just anti-vacc 101….make things up and hope folks are literally too stupid to read the words for themselves….see pretty much everything you have ever posted on vaccines as other examples.

          Thanks again for making a mockery of the anti-vaccs!

          Cheers,

          W&N

          • Michael McLaughlin

            Oh please, you barely actually responded to Dave’s points, part of which are that you have to look more closely at what is actually happening rather than quote something from the FDA or gov. who have just as much to lose as the pharma companies and have little interest in the truth themselves. Just because the CDC, gov. or FDA said it, does not make it true. I think anyone with a brain in their head and some simple research skills would know that.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Hey,

            All the words are still posted above….

            1. The assertion here is that Glaxo was fined for killing babies. This is 100% clear and
            100% a fabrication.
            I have posted the actual results of the investigation that pointed out that NONE of the deaths
            were related to the vaccine…they didn’t even get the vaccine. Key point exactly addressed already.

            Hey again….21 days later and not one single anti-vacc has acknowledged that he story is dishonest.

            This includes you.

            2. In true anti-vacc style, when faced with facts, Davey changed the subject to placebos…

            The deaths were independently verified to be in the placebo group—by the ANMAT
            investigators…he lied. Key point exactly addressed already.

            It is not a coincidence that the deaths were in the placebo group…this is 5th grade math…but somehow when the topic is vaccines Davey can’t ever count correctly.

            His criticisms of the placebo are complete and utter BS. If you don’t like the FDA, I did clearly
            state that there are lots of references where you can easily verify that Davey is wrong and the correct placebos were used. Key point exactly addressed already.

            This is middle-school level science….you can easily see this fact if you care enough to look.

            W&N

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            Do not hold your breath waiting for W&N to actually respond with substantive statements. His posts are so similar he really should just use a template and maybe change a few words.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Oh Davey,

            As usual I have provided means to fact-check your arguments and as usual all you have is complete BS.

            It is not my fault that you can’t articulate an argument that is functionally literate or numerate.

            It is 100% YOUR fault when you post obvious lies (“It is also very convenient that we have not
            seen any external verification of this claim.”) or when you know that the anti-vaccs are lying (“GlaxoSmithKline Given Small Fine For Killing Babies During Vaccine Trials”) but don’t correct the facts or condemn the lies.

            Through YOUR actions we are left with nothing to discuss but your lack of integrity.

            W&N

          • http://perfectlycrazydragon.tumblr.com/ Poisoning the well: shill

            No – they have evidence however.

            Do you?

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/3f071a497092be7e660b3c466a3de3c5919559135cde822eaa7d36e46f77cbb3.png

            And further if the CDC/FDA profit conspiracy is true….can you explain why countries with socialized medicine support vaccines? Do you even know what the top 25 profit is for Big Pharma? https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f58c7f4cbdddf6b4308cd0720a169ceb165ab1850f408f4bb2682cdd4f5f591f.jpg

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/cf157dad6699505785a06c1633df19572ba9d3f55b8ab81b83f25176140be472.png

        • White_and_Nerdy

          Hey Davey….take all the time you need to read how to correctly use placebos in trials….the link has many words bigger than 4 letters so this might be tough for you….but give it a shot….you could
          learn something….

          W&N

          • Sonja Henie

            Maybe he could get someone to read it to him.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Well…that assumes that he has an honest interest in the truth…

      • http://dont.bother David Foster

        As I guessed, the vaccine being tested here is Synflorix Pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, and includes a whopping 500mcg of aluminum adjuvant, double the amount in the first HPV vaccines.

        This is hardly “inactive”, and one might wonder…exactly what happens when you inject a “simile vaccine” which contains an adjuvant…immune system booster…but does not include the antigen which the adjuvant is supposed to act as a catalyst for? What does the immune system decide to target?

        • White_and_Nerdy

          Sorry Davey….this topic requires functional literacy, a middle-school education, and the integrity to read the words.

          So naturally, despite more than a decade of “work” you are still uncontaminated by the most basic facts and concepts.

          FTR I have exactly referred you to the basic science….you just refuse to even look….

          W&N

        • Justthefacts

          None of the children died form aluminum poisoning. In fact, the investigation found no connection to the vaccine.

          Would you care to elaborate about the causes of death or did you just do another one of your mindless fear mongering posts again?

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            Gee, who did this “investigation”? GSK, that’s who. I don’t see any reference to cause of death here.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Really Davey???

            Syndicate Federation of Argentinian Health Professionals (Argentina) and The National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (of Argentina) did investigations.

            You posted this.
            Can you really not correctly read the words from your own link? Or do you just not care?

            W&N

          • Sonja Henie

            I don’t think he can read.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Yoooo Hoooo,…managed to read the words in your link yet?
            W&N
            W&N

        • Mike Stevens

          Dave, if this pneumococcal vaccine adjuvant is so dangerous, why didn’t any kids die in the active arm of the study, and why did the kids in the placebo arm of the study die from pneumococcal disease, and not some aluminium toxicity?

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            Where are you seeing that the children died from pneumococcal disease?

            Beyond that, one would think that any result like this, with all deaths occurring in one study group would raise a red flag. It clearly didn’t, and doesn’t with the pseudo-skeptics such as yourself. But it should.

            A child does not need to have symptoms of “aluminum toxicity” to be classified as having a reaction to the aluminum adjuvant in the shot. When children react to aluminum it is in the form of an exaggerated immune response, and possibly an auto-immune disorder.

          • Mike Stevens

            2 groups… 1 gets vax, no deaths. The other gets placebo, and 14 die of the disease the vaccine prevents…
            That is indeed a “red flag”… It indicates great vaccine efficacy and safety!

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            I’m asking you to cite a reference to substantiate your claim that those children died from pneumococcus. I don’t see any mention of cause of death anywhere.

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            Still waiting for you to cite a reference for this claim:

            “14 die of the disease the vaccine prevents”.

            You don’t know this, you just like making stuff since it’s your job to sway public opinion.

      • awake

        pharma shill.

        • White_and_Nerdy

          Classic…

          Anti-vacc assertion: Glaxo was found guilty of killing 14 babies.

          Fact is the investigation determined that Glaxo killed zero babies.

          And when faced with the fact that the anti-vaccs lie your only response is name-calling.

          Are you trying to make a mockery of the anti-vaccs?

          W&N

          • awake

            i love to call arrogant soul less disgusting shill creeps like you names. it gives me great pleasure.

        • Justthefacts

          …and the card is played

          • AutismDadd

            twistthefacts = Shill

          • Justthefacts

            AutismDad= ignorant Troll……….

          • AutismDadd

            That’s childish.

          • Justthefacts

            My point exactly. Your posts are childish trolling.

          • AutismDadd

            I’ll except that only because you are an expert on childish posts.

          • http://www.pseudolaw.com Ken S.

            Evidence, please?

      • Lisa

        Then why was a fine levied against GSK?

        • White_and_Nerdy

          Paper work violations for consent forms.

          Why didn’t you read the investigators findings?

          W&N

    • Ron Roy

      White_and_ Nerdy is a MEDICAL MAFIA vaccine shill. Just see who his followers are. These people are no better than the Nazis who protected doctor Mengele. Anyone with a smidgen of intelligence, who has done a little research on vaccines, would realize how health destroying they are.

      • White_and_Nerdy

        Hey! I am the only one here that has posted what the investigators actually said.

        Here it is one more time…

        “We [ANMAT] expressly remark that NONE of the deaths mentioned in the media were related to the vaccines given as part of the COMPASS program, since all the involved patients received what is called a
        blind placebo, which is a simile of the vaccine but without any active substance. The vaccine is safe.”

        Surprise! The anti-vaccs were caught lying one more time when they assert that Glaxo was
        found guilty of killing babies.

        As usual, when faced with the facts the only response from the anti-vaccs is name-calling and personal attacks….intellectually they have zero and morally they have even less.

        Thanks for demonstrating this!

        Cheers,

        W&N

        • http://dont.bother David Foster

          Interesting. The COMPASS definition of a “blind placebo” itself actually tells us that the “placebo” they used in this trial was not a placebo at all, by their own definition.

          That is, if you believe their definition is accurate. I believe it is accurate. The key words? “…without any active substance”.

          How can a “placebo” which contains aluminum, which is by definition an adjuvant and therefore active, be considered a placebo by this definition.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            How typical Davey,

            You are unable or unwilling to follow the basic English meanings of definitions of active ingredient or placebo.

            And you are unable or unwilling to follow what the purpose of the placebo is….this is middle-school science…

            Hey! This is just like all your other postings!

            W&N

      • Justthefacts

        And he starts withe h shill card…….

      • Jonathan Graham

        So…about that debate? Why is it so hard to get you to commit?

        • Ron Roy

          Because YOU don’t want a debate. A debate is, on any specific topic, a free open discussion. I or you make a comment, or brief talk, on a particular vaccine or vaccines and I or you give a rebuttal. I would start by giving the real history of the smallpox vaccine, with references and documentation, and you would give a rebuttal.

          • Jonathan Graham

            Because YOU don’t want a debate.

            Nope, I definitely do. I’ve been pressing you for the details but you….keep running away. I have to track you down just to keep initiating conversation.

            on any specific topic,

            If you want to debate the entirely different topic of the history of vaccines then please find someone interested. Otherwise, the question you agreed to is about if it is currently reasonable to consider vaccines safe and effective. Smallpox isn’t really relevant.

            I would start by giving the real history of the smallpox vaccine,

            What’s interesting is going through your post history you’ve hardly mentioned Jenner (other than in our conversation) in your arguments against pro-vax people and now….suddenly….it’s the keystone of your argument. Almost as if you would LOSE, BADLY if you didn’t get to mention it.

            Let’s face it, you want an excuse not to debate me and turning the the history of vaccines into an absolutely necessary point without which you would never be able to make your point…is just a convenient way to get out of this. 🙂

          • Ron Roy

            I want the whole picture not just bits and pieces and of course modern vaccines would definitely be included that my forte. I’m ready any time you are. Oh and you can bring all the shills you will need.

          • Jonathan Graham

            I want the whole picture

            What you want is irrelevant. What gives people the information necessary to evaluate the evidence for modern vaccines being safe and effective is relevant. No different if you wanted to perform a light opera or interpretive dance for the attendees.

            But now that you’ve got a way to get out of this debate, it’s suddenly the all and everything of your point. You couldn’t possibly argue your case with any chance of success without talking about a 200 year old vaccine.

          • Ron Roy

            If you could read you would see that my challenge was on the HISTORY, SAFETY AND EFFICACY of vaccines and by that I mean ALL vaccines. From the beginning to today’s vaccines.

          • Jonathan Graham

            my challenge was on the HISTORY

            Nope. The question you agreed people would vote on – which decides the debate – is: “Is it reasonable to believe that vaccines are safe and effective?” . So this is what the debate is about. Assuming you can read, you would see that “are” is a present-tense English verb. It doesn’t refer to the past.

            The only thing that’s keeping you clinging to this idea is because you hope and pray it gets you out of debating with me. Right?

          • Ron Roy

            Ok you name the vaccines and I’ll agree to debate on those you want the debate on.It doesn’t matter to me I can prove their all bad. What I don’t understand is your fear of the history of vaccines? What is it that you don’t want people to know? It doesn’t matter I and others like me are spreading the truth and like a tidal wave it’s spreading faster than the lies spread by paid vaccine shills.

          • Jonathan Graham

            Ok you name the vaccines

            Only vaccines that are part of the current US recommended schedule (as of today)

            It doesn’t matter to me

            For someone who spent post after post after post whining about this. It’s clear it either DID matter to you or you were trying yet another delaying tactic.

            What is it that you don’t want people to know?

            It is standard practice in courts and formal debates to not allow (or penalize) irrelevant information. The reason is straightforward. People are attempting to decide a specific and well-defined question. Everything else can only make their judgement worse.

            So, now that you’ve recovered from your fit about history (or don’t think you can stall that way anymore). Lets move on to the question of voting. Do you care if we use an aptitude test or use established credentials. I think PtW made a good point in the last thread you ran away from about using aptitude tests.

          • Ron Roy

            Thanks Jonathan I have all the information / ammunition I needed from you. You’ll be famous I’ve been saving our discussions and they will be used when I give lectures on vaccines, I’m titling our discussions ” How a vaccine proponent manages to avoid a real debate.” All my friends on my mailing list have guessed your next ploy will be to try and limit who can attend and they were right.No one was daring to bet any different. Oh since the admission to any lecture / debate I’m involved in is free anyone regardless of education or miss-education ( see even health professionals) can attend. Your name and picture will prominently displayed on a screen ( I want to give you full credit ). Next……

          • Jonathan Graham

            “How a vaccine proponent manages to avoid a real debate.”

            How is anything I’ve suggested attempting to avoid a real debate? I’m the one pushing for this debate, I’m the one hunting you down and getting you to clarify things. You keep running away

            All my friends on my mailing list

            Guess you’re kind of desperate if you’re resorting to the “I have a girlfriend…she’s lives in Canada” defense. Next you’ll be using the Chewbacca defense.

            Oh since the admission to any lecture / debate I’m involved in is free

            I’m not talking about admission to your non-existent debates. I’m talking about who gets to vote.

            Are we going to discuss how you can’t win if only more educated people get to vote or are you going to just run away again.

          • Ron Roy

            Since most of the successful business owners in my town have NO college education I think a high schools education is more than sufficient. A college education doesn’t mean a person has any common sense. Well your proof of that. Need I say more. Any more stipulations? Either you agree or don’t period.

          • Jonathan Graham

            I think a high schools education is more than sufficient.

            So if I gave a group of highschoolers a bunch of questions on statistics you think more than half of them would get the answers right?

            A college education doesn’t mean a person has any common sense.

            I assume by “common sense” you mean “knowledge sufficient to rightly judge questions about statistics”. If so, then you’re correct. Which is why I agree with PtW that we should use an aptitude test.

          • Ron Roy

            I see all you want, in the audience, are people who’s livelihoods depend on the good graces of the corrupt pharmaceutical industry. Talk about a stacked jury. No thanks I want everyone to attend.

          • Jonathan Graham

            So, in your opinion if someone knows elementary probability theory and perhaps a little chemistry. Their livelihoods automatically depends on pharmaceutical companies.

            I have to ask: Are you high?

            Also we’re not talking about who can attend – we’re talking about who’s votes should count.

            Talk about a stacked jury.

            I think just admitted that your arguments only work on those entirely IGNORANT of statistics and chemistry. That makes YOU the snake-oil salesman by the by. Your kind can only thrive based on the ignorance of others.

          • http://perfectlycrazydragon.tumblr.com/ Poisoning the well: shill

            Hey – we can exclude people who have major COIs re: pharma companies from the vote too.

            No loss to me.

          • Jonathan Graham

            Good point. However it might be hard to check.

          • http://perfectlycrazydragon.tumblr.com/ Poisoning the well: shill

            True – no harm in at least trying though, is there?

            The finer details as to how that works is beyond me, however – heck, even just removing the GLARING COIs would help a lot.

          • http://perfectlycrazydragon.tumblr.com/ Poisoning the well: shill

            Nope – anyone can turn up at all – we’re talking about who is eligible to VOTE here.

            And why are you threatened by people who have some basic knowledge of chemistry and stats? If the truth will out…what is there to lose?

          • http://perfectlycrazydragon.tumblr.com/ Poisoning the well: shill

            Yeah – vaccine history is disgusting – no arguments from me here.

            That doesn’t mean it didn’t work or was dangerous though.

  • Joy Garner

    They belong in JAIL because they KNOW their products are killing babies, kids, and adults. But they keep making them MORE deadly! If we brought them to CRIMINAL court, where they BELONG, maybe less of them would think it’s worth it to knowingly murder babies for money.

    • Johanna Roberts

      Can’t bring them to court in the U.S., their testing is illegal, so they go to impoverished countries to kill children.

      • Justthefacts

        ““We [ANMAT] expressly remark that NONE of the deaths mentioned in the
        media were related to the vaccines given as part of the COMPASS program,
        since all the involved patients received what is called a
        blind placebo, which is a simile of the vaccine but without any active substance. The vaccine is safe.”

        • awake

          ha ha. stuff it.

          • Justthefacts

            You got nothing.

          • Xavier SD

            If the babes where given something completely harmless, why couldn’t they just do the test in the States or in Europe? Why do they have to go all the way to Argentina? Smell really fishy to me..

        • Pamela

          Of course we should completely believe that the children who died received a harmless placebo. Why shouldn’t we believe the people involved in the study just because they grossly violated the rights of the test subjects?
          We’re you the same person who said the fine was because of paperwork errors? These weren’t paperwork errors; these are huge violations of patient rights and study protocol.

          • Justthefacts

            Don’t trust the people in the study. The ANMAT were the investigators, NOT the people doing the test.
            .
            You learned about the event from the EXACT same source as the investigators that found that NONE of the children had an active vaccine.
            .
            Sorry, you with have to go fear monger some other lie. This one is over.

  • awake

    n 2008, when FESPROSA first broke the story that 12 children had died, local GSK researcher Enrique Smith dismissed the deaths, calling it “a very low figure if we compare it with the deaths produced by the respiratory illnesses that the pneumococcal bacteria causes.”….so we shall use YOUR child as our sacrifice to Moloch.

    • White_and_Nerdy

      One more time, here is what the investigation actually said:

      ““We [ANMAT] expressly remark that NONE of the deaths mentioned in the media were related to the vaccines given as part of the COMPASS program, since all the involved patients received what is called a
      blind placebo, which is a simile of the vaccine but without any active substance. The vaccine is safe.”

      Five years later and I still can’t find one single anti-vacc that tells the truth….all you have to do is to read the words from the investigators….

      W&N

      • awake

        one more time, basically, you are a paid pharma shill.

        • White_and_Nerdy

          Ah…the anti-vacc circle of BS….

          All it takes is ~3rd grade reading skills to see that the anti-vaccs lie when they say that Glaxo was found to have killed the children….but you are unable or unwilling to read the words correctly.

          Most people figure out the name-calling is wrong by the time the finish kindergarten….but you didn’t.

          Thanks again for publically making a mockery of yourself! Please keep posting as often as possible.

          Cheers,

          W&N

          • awake

            you must be delusional if you believe i care what you think about me, shill LOL

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Interesting….name-calling and personal attacks but you still haven’t posted a word on what the investigation actuallyfound…..that the vaccine was safe and didn’t kill any children….and the hunt
            for a single anti-vacc with integrity goes on…

            Thanks!

            W&N

          • awake

            here you go, you GROTESQUE MONSTER SUB HUMAN:Total compensation paid over the life of the program is approximately $3.3 BILLION DOLLARS http://www.hrsa.gov/vaccinecompensation/data/index.html

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Look at that…more name-calling and personal attacks….but you still simply won’t act with integrity and condemn the anti-vaccs for lying about Glaxo….tells us a lot about you as a human being….all you had to do was to read the words…

            Oh well….folks that do care about our children can easily read the HRSA site and see exactly how the anti-vaccs lie about it…but then that is practically redundant isn’t it?

            Thanks again!

            W&N

          • awake

            oh well, you are a paid and trained pharma shill.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            And still not a single word from you about what the investigators actually said.

            But hey, what you lack in integrity you make up for in immorality.

            Apparently you have zero interest in discussing the facts….

            W&N

          • awake

            you are a paid masochist! ha. sad.

          • awake

            nobody will talk to you! lol!!

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Interesting….personal attacks…..name calling….you refuse to read the investigators words….now you are just making things up–even though the other postings here prove you wrong …thanks again for making a mockery of the anti-vaccs!

          • awake

            interesting that no one but a pit bull attack paid shill would bother subjecting themselves to ridicule from an actual person.what does it take to get you to fuck off?

          • Justthefacts

            Shill card again!! You are fail troll!!

          • Craig Gibbons

            Are you slow or something??

            Its a proven fact that GSK has been fined and had to pay costs in relation to children’s deaths!!

            Do you not understand that???

            This was passed in a court of LAW!!

            by people who DO READ!!

            SO if they deem that deserve a fine then it is an admition of guilt!!

            So keep up will you.

            Instead of spouting PHARMA GARBAGE.

            How about you read the FACTS!!

            WOW your slow.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Oh dear….new anti-vacc but still no improvement.

            Here one more time is what the Argentinian investigators actual found:

            ““We [ANMAT–Argentinian Investigators] expressly remark that NONE of the deaths mentioned in the media were related to the vaccines given as part of the COMPASS program, since all the involved patients received what is called a blind placebo, which is a simile of the vaccine but
            without any active substance. The vaccine is safe.”

            All you have to do is to invest one minute and fact-check and read the words…

            Fact: the vaccine killed zero children.

            Fact: Glaxo was NOT fined and DID NOT pay for any deaths.

            Fact: the anti-vaccs systemically lie about this story.

            Fact: anyone with a middle-school education and the integrity to look knows the anti-vaccs are lying.

            Now…you want to go through the rest of the BS you have posted?

            W&N

          • Craig Gibbons

            Oh wow
            You truly are a prick arn’t you?
            An absolutely collosal prick!

            Just because a few corrupt officials in corrupt Argentina (which is one of the most corrupt countries in the world by the way), say a company is not the cause of the deaths, does not make it true does it!!

            I bet your one of the IDIOTS who thought
            Bill Clinton was innocent when he said that he did not have sexual relations with Monica lewinsky!!

            Turns out he LIED REMEMBER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
            It was WORLD NEWS!!!!

            Just like your pathetic attempt!!
            A corrupt government spouting rubbish and you believe them??

            Wow… You truly are retarded and thick arn’t you!!!

            How about you wake up and read the links on my page!!!

            How about you do your research and realise that the NIH linked certain vaccines to causing Cancer!!!
            It’s a FACT!!
            EVERY DOCTOR in the world knows some vaccines are not safe!!

            That’s why some are BANED IN MOST COUNTRIES GLOBALLY and others countries (with corrupt governments like Africa and South America) allow it!!

            Bloody hell your not just thick .. Your blooming pig ignorant too.

            Now jog on you silly little boy, before I school you some more!!

          • White_and_Nerdy

            And again oh dear….

            The anti-vacc assertion is that Glaxo was found guilty***by the Argentinian Authorities***of killing 14 babies.

            If you bother to read the words of the Argentinian Authorities you find that this is a flat out lie.

            Did you follow that? The story here is about what the Argentinians determined and the anti-vaccs lied about the most basic facts to make Glaxo/vaccines look bad.

            Very, very simple idea here: when someone makes an assertion you check your references to see if they are telling the truth. This is called fact-checking.

            Of course the anti-vaccs lie about basically everything….a fact obvious if you care to start fact-checking.

            Thanks for playing!

            W&N

          • Craig Gibbons

            Wow
            You stupid bloody idiot!!
            You talk about Anti vaccs always lying??

            You silly cunt!!
            Do you realise they are the ONLY ONES who have your health at heart you fucking moron!!

            The company was FINED $93000 and found GUILTY!!!!!

            You talk about not reading properly…
            Yet you can not fucking read it seems!!

            The article says they were FOUND GUILTY!!!
            They were FINED $93000

            Who the fuck cares what your stupid Argebtinian

          • Craig Gibbons

            They deliberately mislead people and forged papers to get consent that was not truly given!!!

            That shows how fucking lie their integrity is!!
            You dickhead!!

            Then you say 14 people died on a placebo…
            Well excuse me but people DONT JUST DIE on a fucking placebo for no reason you thick twat!!

            Perfectly healthy babies do not just die!!!

            So that shows that the placebo was not really what they are telling people… It’s fucking common sense you mug!!

            You then quote the CDC & FDA & so on as saying its safe…
            Basically y

          • Craig Gibbons

            So basically the biggest group of liers known to mankind (drug companies)!!!!
            Tell you pricks that the drugs are safe and the deaths were on a normal placebo, and you believe them??
            Like a dumb fucking child!!

            These people stand to loose BILLIONS if not TRILLIONS if the drug companies are found to be using unsafe products!!!
            FACT….
            So they cover up any story… Buy off who the need and the lies keep on rolling!!!

            But like a gullible prick you buy the lies, and false evidence they produce!!

            All you have to do is use your common sense (which you are severely lacking in)

            A company creates pills that are not natural to the human body… And shoved it down our throats as medication!!

            All the while more and more people are dying of cancer, more cases of AUTISIM are being reported GLOBALLY!!!!
            More illnesses and new diseases are popping up than ever before at an exponential rate… And you can not even put two and two together you dopey muppet!!

            Since the introduction of vaccines then general health of people has plummeted!!
            People may be living long lives, but they are always CONSTANTLY sick throughout it!!!

            Pharma is a business!!
            They are not here to help cure you
            You flipping idiot!!!
            They exist to bleed you dry financially…
            Give you medicine to make you feel better but not cure it.
            So you keep coming back to get more…
            Thus making them richer
            You poorer
            And yet your health is slowly wasting away….

            Having worked at
            Glaxowelcome (before it was bought by smithnKline) and been part of the team I know the company and it’s internal practices!

            You have no fucking idea what you are talking about.
            All you do is spout pro drug & Government funded bollocks!!!

            So either your a representative of the drug industry…
            A troll just looking to wind people up…
            Or simply a fucking dumb Cunt who really needs to fuck off and learn the history of drug companies, how they operate, their policies, their cover ups, their trials, their miss management and so on.

            Now jog on you fucking retard

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Wrong again.

            The anti-vacc fraud is predicated on folks like you being too clueless to correctly read.

            “FACT….So they cover up any story”

            Good news!
            I have done the experiment multiple times and the average middle-school student needs
            about 1 min to see the lunacy of your argument. Too bad you can’t…guess that is why you keep resorting to name-calling…..a poor substitute for basic thinking skills but apparently that is the best you have….

            W&N

          • White_and_Nerdy

            “Well excuse me but people DONT JUST DIE on a fucking placebo for no reason you thick twat!!”

            Oh dear, they didn’t die for no reason….the reasons were well defined.

            You would just have to be able to read the words….

            W&N

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Hey, rant and yell and name-call all you want.

            I will just keep pointing out that the anti-vacc claim Glaxo was fined by the Argentinian authorities for killing 14 babies.

            When in fact the Argentinian authorities stated that the vaccine didn’t kill any babies.

            Yes, the anti-vacc liars count on folks being too stupid to read the words.

            W&N

          • Justthefacts

            And the injury rate is less than one in one million vaccination making vaccinations one of the safety human activities ever invented. You are 1000 time more likely to be injured in your bathroom.

          • AutismDadd

            Well you would it no one else did.

          • Justthefacts

            That was from one month ago. You must be desperate to troll somebody

          • AutismDadd

            Nope. Just cage rattling

          • Justthefacts

            And doing a bad job of it.

          • AutismDadd

            twistingthefacts as usual

          • Craig Gibbons

            You talk nonsense.

            Bill gates foundation curing Polio in Africa, has had a massive side effect!!

            Everywhere its been used to treat Polio, Cancer rate has SHOT through the roof.

            Its a MASSIVE hot topic among Africans coming over from the Continent.

            So to say its one of the most safest activities ever is absolute immature GARBAGE.

            Nothing about trolling.
            Just a blatant FACT.

          • Justthefacts

            You talk nothing.
            .
            You will need to provide sources for this “Cancer outbreak” in Africa. I have searched all news sources and there are no such reports. There are plenty of reports where the polio vaccine is being testing to cure Cancer, but not one report on increased cancer in Africa from the polio vaccine.
            .
            Not one.
            .
            You are misinformed. PROVE IT!

          • Craig Gibbons

            If you have to rely on the mass media outlets for your information rather than search properly and look at the independent reports from doctors, aid workers, government ministers and other people, then you really have researched “NOTHING” except what you are being told to believe.

            Ask any Independant African from countries affected by polio how the cancer rate has risen in their region since the vaccination took place??

            Also look at how the MRSA jabs have been linked (by scientists!) to be a major contributor to Autism!
            Even Trump (who is normally a vindictive bigot), has pointed out that Autism rates have gone up (using government statistics) since immunisation began!
            Independant research globally has backed this up!
            Which is why Asia has stopped shipments of medication from the UK to their countries.

            But you would already know this if you had done your research “PROPERLY” instead of just going along with the mass media and governments mantras.

            All the information is out there.
            It has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
            I’m not doing your work for you, you lazy sod.

            You look
            You find it.

            I have given you enough to find it.
            If you can not then you seriously need to stop looking in the wrong places and news outlets.
            You won’t find it on fox, or NBC ..
            Or in the Sun, or mirror.

            So do some “PROPER” looking.

          • Justthefacts

            It would have easier just to say that you got nothing. You posted nothing. You posted rumor and innuendo and zero evidence of anything. If it has been “viewed hundreds of thousands of times” then you could have found it once and posted it once. You got nothing. Your whole argument that “You won’t find it on fox, or NBC ..” is just more evidence that it only exists in the minds of the lunatic fringe

            The polio vaccine isn’t causing cancer anywhere.

            If you got evidence, stop crying and post it.

          • Craig Gibbons

            You are an absolute naieve idiot.
            The fact that it is not on Fox or NBC is because they are know liers.
            They have been fined many times
            EVERYONE knows that!
            The fact that you seem to think that it’s only conspiracy or fabrication of the lunatic fringe simply because it’s not reported on those two channels shows your stupidness!!

            RT NEWS has reported on it.
            Al Jazeera has reported on it
            Veterans today have reported on it
            BLOODY TONS of people have reported on it!!

            The fact that you are soooooooo desperate to get others to do your work for you and dismiss anything that you have to work for it, shows your dumb ignorance.

            If you took your head out of your arse and actually looked at the PROPER INDEPENDANT magazines (that are not financed by governments or have Pharma execs on the board of them), you might actually learn something!!

            Your laziness and ignorance is beyond a joke!!

            Now go and bury your head in the sand.

          • Justthefacts

            Still no links? Still nothing but claims?

            “Aftica – Vaccine – cancer”
            I checked RT news – Nothing
            I checked Al Jazeera – Nothing
            I checked Veterans today – NOTHING.

            Now is the time to say it. Craig Gibbons is a LIAR.

            If you have evidence, POST THE LINKS OR SHUT-UP.!!!!

          • Craig Gibbons

            Firstly it’s not in current issues you idiot!!

            So look at older ones
            Dumbass!!

            But here is one article with many links to it!!

            59K
            572

            (NaturalNews) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again been caught removing pertinent but indicting information about vaccines from its website. This time it involves the infamous polio vaccine, up to 98 million doses of which have been exposed as containing a cancer-causing virus that is now believed to be responsible for causing millions of cancers in America, according to the CDC.

            The information was posted on an official CDC fact sheet entitled Cancer, Simian Virus 40 (SV40), and Polio Vaccine, which has since been removed from the CDC’s website. Fortunately, RealFarmacy.com was able to archive the damning page before the CDC ultimately removed it, presumably because SV40 has been receiving considerable attention lately due to its connection to causing cancer.

            You can view the link to the original CDC page on SV40 and polio vaccines, which is no longer active, here:
            http://www.cdc.gov

            You can view the full archived CDC page here:
            http://webcache.googleusercontent.com

            As you will notice on the archived CDC page, the SV40 virus was allegedly first discovered in monkeys back in 1960, and not long after began appearing inexplicably in polio vaccines. The SV40 virus, according to this same page, has been linked to causing a variety of human cancers, including childhood leukemia, lung cancer, bone cancer, and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

            Though the CDC denies a definitive causal link between SV40 and cancer, it implies that the virus, which was supposedly removed from all polio vaccines in 1963, was problematic in relation to cancer development. More than 98 million people, in fact, may have been exposed to SV40 as a result of receiving government-recommended polio vaccines back in the 1960s, and many of these may have developed cancer as a result.

            “More than 98 million Americans received one or more doses of polio vaccine from 1955 to 1963 when a proportion of vaccine was contaminated with SV40,” explains the CDC. “[I]t has been estimated that 10-30 million Americans could have received an SV40 contaminated dose of vaccine.”

            SV40 virus in polio vaccines linked to bone cancer, mesothelioma
            So why the sudden removal of this important information from the CDC’s website? The cached CDC page, as you will notice, makes sure to dissuade its readers from thinking that SV40 has been conclusively linked to causing cancer, even though it was demonstrated back in 1961 by the National Institute of Health (NIH) that SV40 is directly linked to causing tumor formation.

            “Like other polyomaviruses, SV40 is a DNA virus that has been found to cause tumors and cancer,” explains RealFarmacy.com. “SV40 is believed to suppress the transcriptional properties of the tumor-suppressing genes in humans through the SV40 Large T-antigen and SV40 Small T-antigen. Mutated genes may contribute to uncontrolled cellular proliferation, leading to cancer.”

            As far as specific conditions linked to SV40, Michele Carbone, Assistant Professor of Pathology at Loyola University in Chicago, found that the virus is present in many cases of both osteosarcoma bone cancer and the increasingly prevalent lung cancer variety known as mesothelioma. As it turns out, Carbone identified SV40 in about one-third of all osteosarcoma cases studied, and in 40 percent of other bone cancers. The same was true for 60 percent of all cases of mesothelioma.

            “Many authorities now admit much, possibly most, of the world’s cancers came from the Salk and Sabin polio vaccines, and hepatitis B vaccines, produced in monkeys and chimps,” adds RealFarmacy.com. “It is said (that) mesothelioma is a result of asbestos exposure, but research reveals that 50 percent of the current mesotheliomas being treated no longer occur due to asbestos but rather the SV40 virus contained in polio vaccination.”

            Be sure to read the entire RealFarmacy.com

          • Justthefacts

            So it’s settled. YOU WHERE LYING.

            There is no evidence that the polio vaccine is causing cancer in Africa today as you said.

            Posting a lot on unrelated nonsense doesn’t change the fact that YOU WHERE WRONG.

            There is no SV40 in Africa vaccines. Nobody on the planet has ever been identified as getting cancer from it. It has been gone from vaccines for over 50 years.

            Nobody in Africa is getting cancer from the polio vaccine. You where lying.

          • Craig Gibbons

            You talk utter bollocks you mug eyed cunt!!

            You ignore all the fucking evidence just because it does not agree with your pro drug stance!!

            Your a fucking troll!!

            If drugs are so safe why has Asia BANNED the MRSA jab???
            Why have multiple countries and continents banned many drugs from their shores??

            You do nothing but IGNORE EVIDENCE given to you because it does not fit in with your pro drug policy!!

            You are nothing more than an odious fucking toad!!!

            You keep saying the same old shit over and over SV40 this,
            Middle school that etc.

            Think your smart trying to play games???

            Your pathetic!!

            I hope no one in your family ever gets cancer or any disease!!

            Then you will fucking know how useless these fucking drugs are you stupid cunt!!

            So go on and make your hollow defence of drugs!!
            Most of Europe is turning away from vaccines as stated in British news papers and as mentioned by dozens of channels.

            But once again your too much of a cunt to even know that!!

            Your the thick type of wanker who only believed the words of those in power!!!

            If your whole family died of a bad reaction to drugs you would STILL INSIST they are safe!!!

            That’s how much bollocks you spout!!!

            Your a fraud… You have been found out!!

            Your nothing more than a pro company Troll.
            On here to rebuk EVERYTHING that goes against your opinion!!!

            Now fuck off you stupid little tosser as your clearly a fucking waste of air!!

            Oh and for the record….

            If you can’t find the link for cancer in Africa anywhere, then your even more dumb than your fucking name.
            You bellend!!!

          • Justthefacts

            You are reduced to insults. I accept your surrender.

            All you got is SV40 from 50 years ago. There is zero evidence that SV40 can cause human cancers and you can’t name a single person that ever got cancer from SV40.

            There has been absolutely ZERO SV40 in polio vaccines in over 50 years so the current vaccines IS SAFE and That fact is certain and clear. You presented ZERO evidence against any vaccines made after 1963.

            As for SV40, studies show no evidence of any increase in cancer incidence as a result of exposure
            https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2004/08/040825092736.htm
            http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11720463

            You got nothing but insults, Troll.

          • Craig Gibbons

            Just shows how much bollocks you talk!!

            Your out of date with your studies

            Your a fraud and a liar and you have been caught out by scientists in New Zealand & Germany who know MORE about SV40 than you do you fucking dickhead!!

            Oh…..
            And Dr Hillman …
            Chief authority in the “WORLD” on vaccines and the SV40 vaccine (and the hardest working Doctor who has helped with more vaccines than “ANYOTHER” doctor or scientist…. (Therefor he is the worlds leading mind on vaccines), has publicly stated that SV40 helps cancer and does “NOT” cure it!!!

            That’s a “FACT” too.

            If you check in the lamcet

          • Justthefacts

            You are still reporting 50 year old news.

            Do you mean Dr. Maurice Ralph Hilleman (spelled correctly)?

            The Man who found out about the SV40 and promoted moving to the Oral vaccine, Which also had SV40 in it, because……wait for it…….it was not dangerous?
            Bookchin D, Schumacher J (2004). The Virus and the Vaccine. St. Martin’s Press. pp. 94–98. ISBN 0-312-27872-1.

            The Dr. Hillemam who’s biography was written by Paul Offit? “One Man’s Quest to Defeat the World’s Deadliest Diseases”

            On October 15, 2008, Merck named its Durham, North Carolina vaccine manufacturing facility in memory of Hilleman.

            Dr. Hilleman, who is considered to be THE GREATEST PROMOTER OF VACCINE USE IN HISTORY?

            That Dr. Hilleman? I think your are confused. He is on MY team!

          • Craig Gibbons

            The article is not 50 years old.
            Can you not read???

            This is the most current and up to date report on vaccines you fool!

            And both New Zealand and Germany have concluded SV40 is unsafe, as is the Oral treatment too.

            Can you not read???

            It’s not 50 years out of date you twat!

            They are talking about “NEW EVIDENCE” on a 50 year old vaccine.

            Finally “PROVING” it’s cancerous!!!

            Also your Dr Hillman came out recently and has “CHANGED”!!!!!!!
            His opinion on SV40!

            Saying it’s unsafe and Cancerous too!!!!

            Can you not get that into your skull???

            He is “NO LONGER” a supporter of SV40!!!

            That’s why there has been a massive outcry!!

            Or are you so out of date with this articles findings and Dr Hillman that you just use blind ignorance as your only defensive shield??

            You have been proven a fraud by the very man who you hold in high regards… As well as by these “PROFESSIONAL” doctors from New Zealand and Germany!

            Now go peddle your lies, ignorance, and out of date views elsewhere you muppet!

          • Justthefacts

            You are a special kind of stupid. SV40 was a contaminate 50 YEARS AGO. IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH MODERN VACCINES. How stupid can you be?

            You posted NOTHING but a man’s name. I posted two modern papers that show that the old, long gone, irrelevant SV40 contamination was harmless to humans.

            You are triple stupid.

            1. You think a vaccine that has not been used in 50 years matters today
            2. You think SV40 causes cancer against the evidences based on your stupid anti-vaxx ideas
            3. You think Dr. Hilleman recently changed his mind but he can’t because……He’s DEAD. He has been dead for 11 years you amazing idiot.

            The US National Cancer Institute announced in 2004 that although SV40 does cause cancer in some animal models, “substantial epidemiological evidence has accumulated to indicate that SV40 likely does not cause cancer in humans”.
            “Studies Find No Evidence That SV40 is Related to Human Cancer”. National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health. 23 August 2004.

            Hilleman died THE NEXT YEAR so if “Dr Hillman came out recently” is was from HIS GRAVE YOU RAGING MORON!!!!!

            Your Dunning-Kruger condition has made you so rationally ignorant that you are an embarrassment to other stupid people.

            Before you post any more stupid lies, at least spell his name correctly for once.

          • Craig Gibbons

            You are the dumb shit you thick mug!!

            Your whole argument is that vaccines are safe!!!

            The modern papers prove that the vaccine used 50 years ago was “NOT SAFE” as it caused cancer you thick cunt!!

            Do you understand that you mug????
            Your whole argument is “FLAWED” because your argument is based on “ALL VACCINES” being safe…. And it’s been proved that SV40 was “NOT SAFE”
            Therefore your wrong you dickhead!!

            How thick can you be???

            As for Dr Hillman….
            His ADMITANCE that SV40 was dangerous and cancerous is what’s important!!
            Wheather he said it 11 years ago or 10000000 million years ago!!!

            The “FACT” is still the “FACT” you fucking stupid troll!!

            The lates evidence showed SV40 was dangerous…

            Your early arguments were that it’s safe!!!

            This has been “PROVEN” to be a lie!!!

            By modern scientists from New Zealand & Germany!!!

            The face you want to ignore the “LATEST FACTS” and argue about semantics, just shows what an ignorant cunt you are!!!

            Even when “MODERN” shows it’s unsafe you still argue about like a prick!!!

            The drug companies and governments “LIED” about it’s safety.

            A “FACT” that is “STILL” being found in people even today as the disease has mutated… As the article “ALSO PROVED”!!!

            So it’s still relevant even today…..

            And also shows you can not trust any of these companies as the are pathalogical liars!!

            Being caught out before!!

            Just like you!!

            They are liars and frauds!
            Just like you are!

            Now fuck off you thick, dopey, ignorant cunt.

            You have nothing intelligent to say.

            So go peddle your out of date information and lies elsewhere you mug!!

          • Justthefacts

            You don’t have an argument. all you have is lies. You have zero evidence of anything and STILL can’t spell Hilleman’s name correctly. You are STILL obsessed with a 50 years old non-event. SV40 hasn’t bee found anywhere since 1963. You are just lying liar.

            You still post no sources. You only post hopeless rants.

            Again, Here are the list of paper that show that SV40 doesn’t cause cancer in humans:

            “Studies Find No Evidence That SV40 is Related to Human Cancer”.
            National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health. 23 August
            2004.
            https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2004/08/040825092736.htm
            http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11720463

            You have nothing. You know nothing. You are nothing.

            Let’s hear some more insults from the ignorant loser………

          • Craig Gibbons

            YOU STUPI THICK CUNT!!!!!!

            THE ARTICLE I POSTED HAS “PROFESSIONAL” PROOF!!! That SV40 causes cancer!!!!!!

            Did you not fucking read the article you stupid shit eating cunt!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

            The National cancer institute’s 2004 reply you posted is “WRONG”!!!!!!
            That’s why the result from New Zealand & Germany is “LATER” you thick cunt!!!!!!

            You keep believing figures and replies from companies and institutes with “EVERYTHING” to loose you prick!!!!

            Get your fucking head out of your arse you piece of shit!!!

            It’s cunts like you that hold humanity back by believing everything told to you.

            You are a sad cunt!!!

            Even when an article is presented to you that’s the “MOST UP TO DATE” evidence… You still ignore it and claim no evidence or it’s lies.
            Even when it’s presented by professional doctors and in a public article!!

            That show your level or stupidity and arrogance.

            Now FUCK OF YOU IGNORANT CUNT

          • Craig Gibbons

            Notice how it was PROVEN by the NIH in 1961!!

            Your such a dickhead!

          • Justthefacts

            Still zero links. Still zero evidence. Still nothing but claims from you.

            You are still a liar.

          • Craig Gibbons

            My last message had links on it you thick idiot!!

            My message also had the origional article that was removed!!

            My message also had the the proof of year (1961) that the NIH spoke about.

            The fact that you are STILL ARGUING shows your a mug who has no interest in a debate.
            Your an arogant idiot who denies all evidence
            And links (even when article has fucking links on it)!!!

            You have already made up your mind and will not see any other point!!

            I GAVE YOU LINKS!!!
            I GAVE YOU THE YEAR 1961!!!!!!
            Yet you still claim nothing is there????

            Your a troll
            Plain and simple!

          • Justthefacts

            Everyone can see there are no links in your posts. Crying about it doesn’t make you lie come true. Here is a year for you – 1959. So what?

            Post a link, post the title of a paper, post anything real and stop lying.

            You are lying

          • Craig Gibbons

            The title of papers and proof is “IN THE ARTICLE”
            Read it you idiot!!!

            Also there are links there
            They are in red
            I can see it and so can everyone else you muppet!!

            Just because you can not see it
            That’s not my problem
            Is it

          • Kelly fauth

            I hope you don’t get paid for your comments ‘white and nerdy’ because you are doing a damn good job of making yourself look like a complete dick.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Thank you Kelly for exactly demonstrating a very, very important point.

            Folks like me that care about the truth will read what the investigators actually said and see that the claim that Glaxo was found guilty of killing children is a lie.

            In contrast, the anti-vaccs simply lie and their only response to the facts is name-calling and personal attacks.

            You simply lack the intellectual resources to figure out exactly who is making themselves “look like a complete dick”. Exactly the sort of person that the anti-vaccs prey upon….

            W&N

          • Justthefacts

            Listen much?

          • BeStrong

            Great self-portrait, Justthefacts, you LITTLE MONKEY!

            It pretty much sums you up. Open mouth and closed ears.

            Just like your cohorts Brooke Dunne, Cathy, Ivan Forsch, et al. No coincidence there. MONKEY SEE, MONKEY DO.

            Nothing screams “Social Media Marketer” more than full-cover picture memes posted all over the thread with the intent to ridicule and derail the discussion. That and your almost 11 thousand mean-spirited comments over the last 18 months on vaccine articles.

            Justthefacts and cohorts are in the MONKEY BUSINESS of ASTROTURF.

            ASTROTURF: Creating the impression of public support by paying people in the public to pretend to be supportive. The false support can take the form of letters to the editor, postings on message boards in response to criticism, and writing to politicians in support of the cause.
            Astroturfing is the opposite of “grassroots”, genuine public support of an issue. (Urban Dictionary)

          • Justthefacts

            My, the sockey is upset 17 days after a post!
            Still has nothing to say on subject………

          • suz norkan

            Oh! Even MORE hackneyed hokum and parroted witless memes from JESTERoffacts! 😉

          • ang

            Oh Just the facts has another alias Crystal someone, and he starts work at 9.00 am Mumbai time.

          • ang

            Yeah these lot work for 411staff, head office USA, run by Kat Ganesan, and his staff all work out of India, that’s why they all start trolling at 9.00 am Mumbai time, work through till 5.00 Mumbai time, then another shift work from 5.00 till 10.00.

          • ang

            They are all trolls Kelly ……… here was the troll award of the week: TOPIC: POLIO This is the quality of the troll
            TOPIC: POLIO This is the quality of the troll

            Zach Zelenty Oh man the cognitive dissonance from this loon is appalling. Keep it up guys!

            Whats cognitive dissonance, does that have something to do with polio?

            Zach Zelenty No, it has plenty to do with the numerous falsehoods you’re claiming here. It’s the psychological discomfort displayed when one is confronted with facts that challenge personal beliefs.Though I’m actually off in the distinction. What is seen here is the Dunning-Kruger effect. A form of cognitive bias based on some form of illusory superiority by a relatively unskilled person.
            Zach Zelenty Judging by the number of unsupported claims being made here, along with a slew of logical fallacies, it’s not a very difficult thing to point out.

            Wow, you impress me with your poetry Zach, are you a poet? Do you actually understand what you are writing, because wow, I cant find one part of that relating to vaccines at all, or polio, or even Monsanto? So what are you trying to say again

        • Justthefacts

          SHILLS!!!

          • ang

            Glad you admitting it 🙂 only 2 1/2 hours to go till knock of time in Mumbai eh Justy?

          • AutismDadd

            Thanks for admitting it finally

      • http://dont.bother David Foster

        Again…the placebo group did not receive a true placebo by their own definition (“without any active substance”), since it contained aluminum adjuvant which certainly is an active substance. If you don’t agree then just look up what “adjuvant” means.

        • White_and_Nerdy

          Silly Davey,

          If you want to know what an “active ingredient” is then you should look up the definition of active ingredient…

          http://www.fda.gov/Drugs/InformationOnDrugs/ucm079436.htm

          Surprise! You have no idea what you are talking about.

          Adjuvants are not active ingredients and the placebos were correct.

          W&N

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            I suppose the pseudo-skeptics believe that they can “answer” a question by simply sending a link, hoping the reader will assume its an answer and move on.

            Here is the definition of “active ingredient” from YOUR link:

            *”An active ingredient is any component that provides pharmacological activity or other direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, or to affect the structure or any function of the body of man or animals.”

            Here is the definition of “adjuvant”, and unlike you I’m not just going to throw a link at you, I’m going to explain it to you:

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adjuvant

            “An adjuvant (from Latin, adjuvare: to aid) is a pharmacological or immunological agent that modifies the effect of other agents. Adjuvants may be added to vaccine to modify the immune response by boosting it such as to give a higher amount of antibodies and a longer-lasting protection, thus minimizing the amount of injected foreign material. Adjuvants may also be used to enhance the efficacy of a vaccine by helping to modify the immune response to particular types of immune system cells; for example, by activating T cells instead of antibody-secreting B cells depending on the purpose of the vaccine.”

            “The mechanism of immune stimulation by adjuvants

            * extend the presence of antigen in the blood
            * help absorb the antigen presenting cells antigen
            * activate macrophages and lymphocytes
            * support the production of cytokines”

            Do phrases like “modify the immune response”, “activate macrophages and lymphocytes”, “support the production of cytokines”, and “extend the presence of antigen in the blood” make it sound like adjuvants are inert substances…”inactive” substances?

            A placebo is defined as “a substance that has no therapeutic effect, used as a control in testing new drugs.”

            Are you really trying to argue that an aluminum adjuvant has no therapeutic effect? This would contradict the very purpose of an adjuvant.

            What the CDC and other health agencies need to start enforcing is the idea of safety testing using true placebos. Just from the simple definitions above one can see that the typical safety trials, which use vaccine-minus-antigen and often other vaccines as their “control” groups, violate the very purpose of safety trials.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Poor Davey,

            The definition of active ingredient was only one sentence long…but it was still
            just too challenging for you to read correctly.

            By definition, the active ingredient has a DIRECT effect.

            As you clearly pointed out, an adjuvant has an INDIRECT effect—they modify the effect of the active ingredient.

            Are you able to follow that? Direct is not the same as indirect!

            22 days now and you still can’t think clearly enough to follow middle-school science
            and you just can’t even read a one sentence definition correctly.

            Simple fact here: the anti-vaccs are a healthcare fraud, that fabricates complete BS—like the criticisms of the use of placebos—and is predicated on folks being complete intellectual voids.

            Even when you are provided with references…

            Even when you are given weeks to read the words…

            Even when you are given the key text:

            “The name of the control suggests that its purpose is to control for placebo effect (improvement in a subject resulting from thinking that he or she is taking a drug)”

            That tells you it is a control for EFFICASY….you are still so lost as to be talking about SAFETY….once again, a complete intellectual void…

            Thanks again for making a mockery of the anti-vaccs!

            W&N

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            What a myopic view you have.

            Does the following study make it seem to you like this is only an “indirect” effect?

            Slow CCL2-dependent translocation of biopersistent particles from muscle to brain

            http://www.biomedcentral.com/1741-7015/11/99
            http://gaia-health.com/gaia-blog/2013-04-12/vaccines-alum-adjuvant-path-to-brain-found/

            “Long-term biodistribution of nanomaterials used in medicine is largely unknown. This is the case for alum, the most widely used vaccine adjuvant, which is a nanocrystalline compound spontaneously forming micron/submicron-sized agglomerates. Although generally well tolerated, alum is occasionally detected within monocyte-lineage cells long after immunization in presumably susceptible individuals with systemic/neurologic manifestations or autoimmune (inflammatory) syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA).”

            “Intramuscular injection of alum-containing vaccine was associated with the appearance of aluminum deposits in distant organs, such as spleen and brain where they were still detected one year after injection.”

            “Nanomaterials can be transported by monocyte-lineage cells to DLNs, blood and spleen, and, similarly to HIV, may use CCL2-dependent mechanisms to penetrate the brain. This occurs at a very low rate in normal conditions explaining good overall tolerance of alum despite its strong neurotoxic potential. However, continuously escalating doses of this poorly biodegradable adjuvant in the population may become insidiously unsafe, especially in the case of overimmunization or immature/altered blood brain barrier or high constitutive CCL-2 production.

          • Justthefacts

            From the first study:
            “This dose represents an equivalent 6.8 human doses in the youngest
            animal (27 g body weight, 11 weeks of age at sacrifice) and 4.3 in the
            oldest one (42 g at 62 weeks).”

            So the study was done on mice with 430% to 680% of a human dose. We’ll that’s crap.

            The second lick is dead.

            Is nothing all you got?

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            Actually that is very typical for preliminary animal model studies, using a high dose to increase statistical power to increase likelihood of seeing an effect.

            Besides, take a look at the pediatric vaccination schedule. Go look it up right now. Now figure out how many aluminum-containing vaccines an infant receives in a 4 month period between 2 and 6 months. Oh heck…do the same thing for the first year too.

            Still whining about multiple human doses?

            Such a dumb argument to bring up.

          • JGC

            So you’re arguing that researchers in your citation deliberately designed their animal study to significantly increase the likelihood adverse events would occur rather than designing to model the actual risk associated with the vaccine if given at an appropriate human dose?

            Are you sure that’s where you wanted to go, David?

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            If you actually read the paper, and try to avoid just latching on to whatever you possibly can to downplay the results, like Justthefacts did, you just might see the following:

            “The dose of alum-containing vaccine administered to mice was calibrated
            to mimic the mean number of doses received by MMF patients.”

            Get it? The doses in the two groups were chosen deliberately to mimic the amount of aluminum an infant or child, respectively, would receive in the pediatric schedule.

            So in this case the dose DOES in fact represent typical amounts received by humans. But to answer your question specifically, yes animal model studies do often give high doses to increase the likelihood of adverse effects. Much depends on where the state of the science is at…if it is already known that adverse effects occur then realistic doses can be used, as in this study.

          • JGC

            And if you had read the paper with comprehension you’d have seen (bold for emphasis) “A dose of 36 μL vaccine, which corresponds to 18 μg Al, was injected to mimic the cumulative effect induced by 5.2 human doses to 35 g mice (the mean weight at the d180 midtime of brain analysis).This dose represents an equivalent 6.8 human doses in the youngest animal (27 g body weight, 11 weeks of age at sacrifice) and 4.3 in the oldest one (42 g at 62 weeks).”

            They delivered 4 to 7 times as much aluminum, as single dose at one time. that a human would ever be exposed to as the result of a single dose at one time.

            So no, this does not even remotely model the exposure to aluminum adjuvants a human would receive as the result of routine vaccination against hepatitis B.

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            Are you really this obtuse?

            Why are you still pretending that one dose of aluminum adjuvant is all infants are ever exposed to? You are willfully lying. I already quoted the study saying that the dose was chosen to most closely mimic the amount of aluminum that an infant or toddler would receive at a doctor’s visit (and keep in mind that in infancy this dose occurs at 2, 4 and 6 months of age. And why are you suddenly mentioning HepB vaccine? This isn’t about just HepB, this is about the amount of aluminum an infant will receive from the entire schedule, where the HepB dose is at birth, and the HPV vaccines contain many times the amount of Al as other vaccines.

          • Justthefacts

            Aluminum is cleared with time. You don’t give a mouse ALL the injections at once. That doesn’t mimic anything. They are not waiting 6 years before ending the test, are they?

            the most important point to remember is:

            The AUTHOR SAID – “”The present study did not aimed at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            WHAT PART OF THAT DO YOU NOT UNDERSTAND, DAVID?? Is it the “not “part? or the “assessing” part? lets read it again:

            “The present study did not aimed at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            The author says you are wrong. What else do you need??

          • Justthefacts

            Lets npot forget these words from the author:
            “”The present study did not aimed at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            Are you now willing to admit your where wrong? (of course not).

            http://www.biomedcentral.com/imedia/1098296228918156_comment.pdf

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            That just means that the study was not attempting to induce toxicity and observe adverse effects. The study was looking into biological plausibility of transport mechanisms.

            To anyone with a genuine interest in the effects of injecting aluminum directly into infants, this study should be alarming nonetheless. It shows that not only is this material transported throughout the body where it accumulates, but that it remains there for a very long time. This is one piece of a puzzle.

            The CDC has simply declared Al to be safe, but research is finding otherwise. Same story as with mercury, lather rinse repeat.

          • Justthefacts

            So there you go ignoring the actual authors and trying to read your own interpretation into a MUSCLE study done with 500% to 700% the actual human dose. At no time do they test distribution through the body.

            You are the perfect example of why nobody will every listen to you. You can’t face the simplest truth.

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            Why does the fact that they injected the Al into the muscle of the mice somehow make this study irrelevant? Where do they inject vaccines?

            I never tried to “spin” that the study only injected one dose. The authors make it very clear that they are trying to mimic the amount of Al that would typically be injected into an infant, via multiple vaccines. You know, like it says to do in the pediatric schedule which gets more dense every year. Then this gets repeated at 2, 4 and 6 months and then again at 12 months.

            You also say:

            “At no time do they test distribution through the body.”

            Apparently you missed the following from the study (and I even quoted this in my post which started this thread, and to which you replied):

            “Intramuscular injection of alum-containing vaccine was associated with the appearance of aluminum deposits in distant organs, such as spleen and brain where they were still detected one year after injection.”

            Can’t wait to see how you “spin” that.

          • Justthefacts

            There is no spin necessary. Here are the words of the author….again.

            “This dose represents an equivalent 6.8 human doses in the youngest
            animal (27g body weight, 11 weeks of age at sacrifice) and 4.3 in the
            oldest one (42 g at 62 weeks).”

            “”The present study did not aim at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            Zero spin required. I just read what the author said and BELIEVED IT. You should try that sometime instead of trying to read in your own ideas. In children multiple does are spaced out and doing them all at once is NOT emblematic of a vaccine schedule. Maybe that is why the author said:

            “”The present study did not aim at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            One more time in case your dissonance missed it :

            “”The present study did not aim at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            The author clearly DOES NOT agree with you. Deal with it.

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            I have already pointed out how disingenuous you are being here by selectively quoting the author, conveniently leaving out the following which makes it very clear that using multiple human doses was on purpose, to mimic the exposure from the aluminum contained in all vaccines in the pediatric schedule:

            “The dose of alum-containing vaccine administered to mice was calibrated to mimic the mean number of doses received by MMF patients.”

            And yes, I’ve already conceded that this is not a toxicity study, but nevertheless the following findings should be of concern to anyone interested in making safe vaccines:

            “Long-term biodistribution of nanomaterials used in medicine is largely unknown. This is the case for alum, the most widely used vaccine adjuvant, which is a nanocrystalline compound spontaneously forming micron/submicron-sized agglomerates. Although generally well tolerated, alum is occasionally detected within monocyte-lineage cells long after immunization in presumably susceptible individuals with systemic/neurologic manifestations or autoimmune (inflammatory) syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA).”

            “Intramuscular injection of alum-containing vaccine was associated with the appearance of aluminum deposits in distant organs, such as spleen and brain where they were still detected one year after injection.”

            “Nanomaterials can be transported by monocyte-lineage cells to DLNs, blood and spleen, and, similarly to HIV, may use CCL2-dependent mechanisms to penetrate the brain. This occurs at a very low rate in normal conditions explaining good overall tolerance of alum despite its strong neurotoxic potential. However, continuously escalating doses of this poorly biodegradable adjuvant in the population may become insidiously unsafe, especially in the case of overimmunization or immature/altered blood brain barrier or high constitutive CCL-2 production.

            You can keep repeating the same lies over and over again but that won’t make them true.

          • Justthefacts

            I have already pointed out how disingenuous you are being here by selectively quoting the author, conveniently leaving out the following which makes it very clear that the multiple doeses are all at once which does NOT represent the vaccine schdule and the intent was not to assess the toxic effects of aluminum, and multiple human doses:

            “This dose represents an equivalent 6.8 human doses in the youngest
            animal (27g body weight, 11 weeks of age at sacrifice) and 4.3 in the
            oldest one (42 g at 62 weeks).”

            “”The present study did not aim at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            And yes, you’ve claimed to have conceded that this is not a toxicity study, but
            nevertheless the following items, not “findings” are still being trumpeted by you as relevant to vaccine safety although this was NOT a toxicity study:

            “Long-term biodistribution of nanomaterials used in medicine is largely unknown. This is the case for alum, the most widely used vaccine adjuvant, which is a nanocrystalline compound spontaneously forming micron/submicron-sized agglomerates.”

            This statement starts with ” is largely unknown” but you still try to say that this study now “knows” something.

            Although generally well tolerated, alum is occasionally detected within monocyte-lineage cells long after immunization in presumably susceptible individuals with systemic/neurologic manifestations or autoimmune (inflammatory) syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA)
            “Intramuscular injection of alum-containing vaccine was associated with the appearance of aluminum deposits in distant organs, such as spleen and brain where they were still detected one year after injection.”

            “Nanomaterials can be transported by monocyte-lineage cells to DLNs, blood and spleen, and, similarly to HIV, may use CCL2-dependent mechanisms to penetrate the brain. This occurs at a very low rate in normal conditions explaining good overall tolerance of alum despite its
            strong neurotoxic potential. However, continuously escalating doses of this poorly biodegradable adjuvant in the population may become insidiously unsafe, especially in the case of overimmunization or immature/altered blood brain barrier or high constitutive CCL-2 production.

            This statements makes zero claims about the toxicity, probably because this study was NOT a toxicity study and the mice received a single overdose.

            You can keep repeating the same misread and misinterpreted noise over and over again but that won’t make them true or make the report TURN INTO a toxicity study no matter how you continue to misread the plain wording of the study, which clearly said:

            “This dose represents an equivalent 6.8 human doses in the youngest
            animal (27g body weight, 11 weeks of age at sacrifice) and 4.3 in the
            oldest one (42 g at 62 weeks).”

            “”The present study did not aim at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            You can’t make this study say what you want no matter how hard you try to farm it to support your very bad ideas.

            Now go try to farm other statements out of that report…..Which is NOT a toxicity study..

          • Justthefacts

            No, I’m whin that the AUTHOR stated very CLEARLY:
            “”The present study did not aimed at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,

            Are you now willing to admit your where wrong? (of course not).
            http://www.biomedcentral.com/imedia/1098296228918156_comment.pdf

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Oh Dear Davey,

            Increasing the dose does NOT increase statistical power, if anything it will decrease it.

            As has been pointed out to you many times before you, you simply don’t understand the science
            that you are making assertions about…sadly, your POV is so absurd you are forced
            to refuse to even try and learn since then you couldn’t even pretend the anti-vaccs aren’t a fraud.

            Oh, and ASIA is still junk science—a fact that would be obvious to you if you cared at all
            about the facts…

            W&N

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            Amazing. You use the numbers from the paragraph of the study I include below, so we know damn well that you read it. Yet you decided to just pull out those numbers, and try to make it sound like this meant that this study was not a realistic representation of what happens in humans.

            This indicates not just incredible bias, but a complete lack of integrity. You are simply trying to make people see this one way, without any regard for the actual science. I honestly don’t believe you even care about the actual science. Or truth.

            “The dose of alum-containing vaccine administered to mice was calibrated to mimic the mean number of doses received by MMF patients. One dose of commercially available anti-hepatitis B vaccine contains 0.5 mg Al
            according to the product data sheet. Based on an average of human body weight of 60 kg (most patients being women), the amount received for each immunization is 8.33 μg/kg. The allometric conversion from human to mouse (FDA Guidance 5541) gives a final amount of approximately 100 μg/kg. A dose of 36 μL vaccine, which corresponds to 18 μg Al, was injected to mimic the cumulative effect induced by 5.2 human doses to 35g mice (the mean weight at the d180 midtime of brain analysis). This dose represents an equivalent 6.8 human doses in the youngest animal (27g body weight, 11 weeks of age at sacrifice) and 4.3 in the oldest one (42 g at 62 weeks).”

          • Justthefacts

            So you pull out the section that says 4.3 to 6.8 human doses.For you information, that is 430% to 680% of a human dose. That is what I said and point out that it is way more than one human dose. It doe not represent the schedule and was never intended to do so.

            Quantity matters.

            The silliest part is that it was a study of the effect IN MUSCLES ONLY!!! Its doesn’t even discuss brain issues until the conclusions when it “may have an effect.. It is beyond NOT RELEVANT.

            Here is an excerpt from the peer review comments written by the author.
            “The present study did not aimed at assessing a toxic effect of Alum, but rather to document biodistribution ofcell-associated particles. B57/Bl6 mice were used because this genetic background is that of the genetically-modified and mutated mice used for mechanistic investigation.
            http://www.biomedcentral.com/imedia/1098296228918156_comment.pdf

            Since the AUTHOR clearlt stated that “The present study did not aimed at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”, are you now willing to admit your where wrong? (of course not).

            Go tell your lies to somebody that doesn’t research them.

          • http://dont.bother David Foster

            You say:

            ” It doe not represent the schedule and was never intended to do so.”

            This statement from the study contradicts your statement:

            “The dose of alum-containing vaccine administered to mice was calibrated to mimic the mean number of doses received by MMF patients.”

          • Justthefacts

            I see you are still ignoring where the author said:
            “The present study did not aimed at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”,
            are you now willing to admit your where wrong? (of course not).

            “Was calibrated to mimic” does not mean “intended to be the same”. Since the author was not doing the study ” aimed at assessing a toxic effect of Alum”, he ” calibrated to mimic” does 4.2 to 6.8 times more than the human dose.

            It say very clearly 4.2 to 6.8 time a human dose. There is no way you can spin that.

            4.2 TO 6.9 TIMES A HUMAN DOES. HOW DO YOU SPIN THAT TO BE ONLY ONE DOSE!!!

            You do know we love to watch you squirm in cognitive dissonance as you screw the pooch as you have here.

            Please, continue to defend yourself.

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Oh Davey….scaling based on body weight is completely incorrect and yields false results.

            You might have figured this out if you bothered to make any efforts at getting the science
            correct.

            W&N

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Wow Davey,

            That is quite the hole you have dug.

            You have already posted exactly why an adjuvant is NOT the active ingredient.

            And when faced with the facts your only strategy was to try and change the subject and
            post an irrelevant link to bio distribution—this tells us nothing about what the active ingredient in the vaccine was.

            W&N

          • AutismDadd

            sock puppet

          • White_and_Nerdy

            Oh AD….you are just mad because I keep posting definitions…and as usual the anti-vacc fraud is predicated on folks being too stupid to read correctly.

            Which is also why you keep posting personal comments…you literally can’t articulate an argument that doesn’t insult the intelligence of a 12 year old….pathetic, but there you are….

            W&N

          • AutismDadd

            That’s a lot of blah blah just to say DUH

        • Jonathan Graham

          Please point to a reliable source which describes the composition of the placebo used in this study.

    • larrymotuz

      to Mammon, actually.

    • AutismDadd

      They always say that. Imagine a drunk driver hitting a school bus and killing 50 students, and in court his lawyer says But your honor more people are killed by their pet dog, so we should let my client of with a small fine.

  • Xavier SD

    If the babes where given something completely harmless, why couldn’t they just do the test in the States or Europe? Why do they have to go all the way to Argentina? Smell really fishy to me..

  • Javo Santo

    If the babes where given something completely harmless, why couldn’t they just do the test in the States or in Europe? Why do they have to go all the way to Argentina? Sounds like Argentina is a great place to do what you want and get away with It.

  • WhiteEagle

    Infants below the age of one year should probably NOT be vaccinated due to the damage to their systems the Mercury and other toxic substances in the vaccines can cause. Then when given, they should be spaced out, and also not given if the child is or maybe sick with something …say a cold.

    • WhiteEagle

      Oh , and that last outbreak of measles? the majority of folks coming down with it had already previously been vaccinated! Vaccines with partially killed /alive pathogins can also jump from vaccinated parent to infect young children during a certain time period following the vaccination. Again, some wisdom / thought should be involved in any vaccination program to prevent possible harm.

    • Ken Faivor

      A cold.

  • AutismDadd

    A small fine they can claim on their income tax as an expense.

