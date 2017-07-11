Global Warming Is ‘Over’ – Record Low Temperatures Recorded WorldWide

Scientists admit that global warming is over as worldwide temperatures reach record highs

According to new climate change data, so-called ‘Global Warming’ no longer exists, as temperatures plunge to record low figures around the globe. 

According to climatologist Tony Heller – Greenland looks set to record its coldest July temperatures since records began – completely debunking the global warming alarmists.

Conservativetribune.com reports: In fact, it was the coldest temperature ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere for the month of July: -33C (-27.4F).

The temperature was recorded at Summit Station on July 4. According to Vencore Weather, the normal high temperature at the 10,000 ft. high year-around research station is -10C (14F).

And that’s not all. “Much of Greenland has been colder-than-normal for the year so far and has had record or near record levels of accumulated snow and ice since the fall of last year,” Vencore noted.

“The first week of this month was especially brutal in Greenland resulting in the record low July temperature and it also contributed to an uptick in snow and ice extent — despite the fact that it is now well into their summer season.”

As you can see from this chart, the level of ice cover in Greenland has been increasing most of this year. You wouldn’t know it from the headlines, though.

Yes, in spite of the fact that we just set the coldest temperature in July in the entire Northern Hemisphere, and despite the fact Greenland gained a great deal of ice this year and is seeing it melting slowly, the only mention of Greenland in the mainstream media was as part of global warming alarmism. Typical.

