Glowing Spirals Reported In Skies All Over Russia

Witnesses have reported mysterious luminescent spirals in the sky over the Astrakhan region in the south of Russia.

On September 26, multiple residents filmed and photographed the glowing spirals.

Anongroup.org reports: It looks exactly like the spiral seen above Norway in 2009. Then, Russia claimed it was a missile test, and this time they are saying the same thing.

According to Strange Sounds:

“The mysterious spiraling glow was produced by the launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile RS-12M Topol from Kapustin Yar to test an advanced version of warheads. The warhead hit the designated target at the Sary-Shagan testing range in Kazakhstan.”

Does this look like a missile test? It certainly is strange how it emits light.