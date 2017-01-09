Latest

Golden Globes: Meryl Streep Slams Ordinary Americans For Voting Trump

Posted on January 9, 2017 by Baxter Dmitry in Entertainment // 2 Comments

Actress Meryl Streep gave a sanctimonious, emotionally charged speech at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night, slamming ordinary Americans for voting for Donald Trump.

Actress Meryl Streep gave a sanctimonious, emotionally charged speech to her fragile Hollywood millionaire peers at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night and took the opportunity to spend six excruciating minutes slamming ordinary Americans for voting for Donald Trump.

After being honored with a Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, the actress gave a speech that started off with the admission she had “lost her mind earlier this year” (at what point in the last 9 days this happened was not made clear) and finished with six minutes spent denouncing Trump voters from her gilded altar.

Streep blathered about Hollywood being made up of “outsiders” from all corners of the world and warned if they are “kicked out” there will be “no more entertainment.”

The star, who wasn’t showing any signs of locating the mind she acknowledges she lost, then talked down to ordinary Americans, insulted football and MMA, and delivered a lengthy lecture on morality.

At this point Twitter exploded in fury.

Meryl Streep golden globes

Artist and writer Thomas Sheridan said:

Let no one forget that Ms Streep gave on-the-run pedophile and rapist Roman Polanski a standing ovation, and had no problem with Bill Clinton raping an impressionable female intern in the Oval Office with a cigar. Then lied under oath about it!”

Golden globes tweets

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep tweet

Donald Trump hit back on Monday morning, calling out Meryl Streep as a “Hillary Clinton flunky” who “lost big”.

You can watch the holier-than-thou rant below:

Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Baxter Dmitry

Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (538 Articles)
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

  • freeman

    just another puppet.

  • mike

    Meryl Sheep – another worthless human squandering oxygen from our planet

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire