Golden Globes: Meryl Streep Slams Ordinary Americans For Voting Trump

Actress Meryl Streep gave a sanctimonious, emotionally charged speech to her fragile Hollywood millionaire peers at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night and took the opportunity to spend six excruciating minutes slamming ordinary Americans for voting for Donald Trump.

After being honored with a Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, the actress gave a speech that started off with the admission she had “lost her mind earlier this year” (at what point in the last 9 days this happened was not made clear) and finished with six minutes spent denouncing Trump voters from her gilded altar.

Streep blathered about Hollywood being made up of “outsiders” from all corners of the world and warned if they are “kicked out” there will be “no more entertainment.”

The star, who wasn’t showing any signs of locating the mind she acknowledges she lost, then talked down to ordinary Americans, insulted football and MMA, and delivered a lengthy lecture on morality.

At this point Twitter exploded in fury.

Artist and writer Thomas Sheridan said:

“Let no one forget that Ms Streep gave on-the-run pedophile and rapist Roman Polanski a standing ovation, and had no problem with Bill Clinton raping an impressionable female intern in the Oval Office with a cigar. Then lied under oath about it!”

Donald Trump hit back on Monday morning, calling out Meryl Streep as a “Hillary Clinton flunky” who “lost big”.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

