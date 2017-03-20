Google: Humans Will Achieve Immortality By 2045

Google has announced that humans will achieve immortality by the year 2045, allowing people with enough money the option to live forever.

According to Google’s Director of Engineering, Ray Kurzweil, humans are just over 10-years away from starting the process of designing special “nano-bots” which will be essential for sustaining life in the future.

The Google chief says that these nano-bots will be able to swim through human bodies and fight disease and illnesses associated with old age. “I believe we will reach a point around 2029 when medical technologies will add one additional year every year to your life expectancy. By that I don’t mean life expectancy based on your birthdate, but rather your remaining life expectancy.”

“By 2045,” he continued, “humans will be able to live forever.”

Express.co.uk reports:

He continued: “The nonbiological intelligence created in that year will reach a level that’s a billion times more powerful than all human intelligence today.”

The Google chief says that one of the steps that will allow us to live forever will be the invention of nanotechnology that can be placed in our bodies.

Once inside, the minuscule bots will be a significant improvement on our immune system and will be almost 100 per cent effective at fighting disease.

Another step will be connecting our brains to the internet or a cloud network, which will be as big of a step in evolution as when our ancestors developed the frontal cortex 2 million years ago, according to Mr Kurzweil.

He said: “We’ll create more profound forms of communication than we’re familiar with today, more profound music and funnier jokes.

“We’ll be funnier. We’ll be sexier. We’ll be more adept at expressing loving sentiments.”